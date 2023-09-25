Gandhi Jayanti 2023: What is the 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign on 1 October?

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested an amazing way to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti in 2023. During his 105th 'Mann Ki Baat' address, he appealed to all citizens to pay tribute to the father of the nation with ‘Swachhanjali’. This mega cleanliness drive calls people from all walks of life to join actual activities at public places on October 1, 2023.

Gandhi Jayanti is an annual occasion celebrated in India on October 2. The day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. And this year to celebrate the third national holiday Gandhi Jayanti, PM propose the 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign.

What is 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign?

'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign is a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign. PM Modi appealed for 1 hour of shramdaan for swachhata at 10 am on 1st Oct by all citizens. While addressing the nation, he said, “A big event on cleanliness is going to be organized on the 1st of October i.e. Sunday at 10 am. You too should take your time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood…or at a park, river, lake or any other public place.”





Event Gandhi Jayanti Date October 2, 2023 Campaign Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath Campaign Date October 1, 2023 Puporse To Initiate Cleanliness Drive

How to participate in this ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' mega campaign?

Mahatma Gandhi was the harbinger of the Swachhta Andolan (cleanliness movement) in India. So, seeking the moment to spread awareness about sanitation and hygiene is the best way to express gratitude towards him and his legacy. The nationwide campaign on October 1 calls upon citizens from all walks of life to join in actual cleaning activities of public places like market spaces, railway tracks water bodies tourist locations, religious places etc. Every town, Gram Panchayat, all sectors of the government like civil aviation, railways, information & technology etc., and public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by the citizens.

The Ministry emphasised the broad scope of this mega cleanliness drive, encompassing public spaces. A special and dedicated online portal is also architectured to help NGO/RWA/ Pvt. organizations organise different events. This official portal for the event will also invite influencers and citizens to join this people’s movement as Swachhata Ambassadors. People can click pictures and upload them on the portal to mark their presence. To sensitise or aware people of the Gandhi Jayanti programme, the vehicles used for picking up household wastes will make an announcement.

In conclusion, 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' is an initiative under the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign. It is an idea to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation on his 154th birth anniversary. The campaign urges people to dedicate an hour on October 1 to community service.

