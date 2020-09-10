World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Theme, History and Significance

World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: The day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) on 10 September. The main objective of the day is to raise awareness across the globe that suicide can be prevented. Over 300 activities in around 70 countries in past years were reported to IASP including educational and commemorative events, press briefings and conferences also Facebook and Twitter coverage.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2019: Theme

In 2019 the theme of World Suicide Prevention Day was "Working Together To Prevent Suicide" to highlight the most essential ingredient for effective global suicide prevention. This day is observed internationally to encourage people to join in the event together to spread awareness about suicide prevention.

World Suicide Prevention Day: History

On 10 September, 2003 World Suicide Prevention Day was first started annually by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and World Health Organisation.

The first WHO World Suicide report was released in 2014 "Preventing Suicide: A Global Imperative" which focused on suicide prevention and to make it a high priority on the global public health agenda.

​ The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) work related to:

- Preventing suicidal behaviour

- Alleviating its effects

- To provide a forum for academics, mental health professionals, crisis workers, volunteers and suicide survivors.

IASP was established in 1960 by the late Professor Erwin Ringel and Dr. Norman Faberlow in Vienna. Now, it consists of professionals and volunteers from 77 countries. It is a Non-Governmental Organisation that is concerned with suicide prevention.

World Suicide Prevention Day: Events

IASP organise an event Cycling Around The Globe to raise awareness about suicide and to fund suicide prevention activities. As it is necessary to inform people that a person dies every 40 seconds by suicide and up to 25 times as many again make a suicide attempt. No doubt to prevent suicide is a universal challenge but together we can make a change. Do you know that over 800,000 deaths equate to one suicide every 40 seconds? IASP has also prepared "World Suicide Prevention Day Light a Candle near a Window at 8 PM" e-cards or postcards in various languages. What we can do is that we can send these postcards or e-cards from the website of IASP to our friends, colleagues, and loved ones. In this way, we can generate awareness and also share information about suicide prevention and World Suicide Prevention Day.

Not only this, IASP has also generated banners in several languages so that bloggers and writers can help increase suicide prevention awareness locally worldwide. Also, teachers can use these materials to increase awareness among students by focusing on the preventive measures of suicide.

IASP has also created a document which is present in its website so that you can download the World Suicide Prevention Day document in which it is discussed that by taking a minute you can reach out to someone and can save another’s life or can change the mind or thought of that person.

So, now you may have come to know that World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on 10 September every year to make people understand the need of raising awareness about suicide prevention. A small step together can make a change. So, let’s move forward and help each other in generating awareness regarding suicide prevention.

