International Day of Families 2020: Current Theme, History and Purpose

International Day of Families 2020: World is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic and families are the hub of intergenerational interactions that support us in crisis. Under economic distress poverty deepens, stress increases at times of uncertainty that may result against women and children violence. Therefore, it is necessary to support vulnerable families, those who have lost their income, have young children, older persons and persons with disabilities, etc.

Family make us feel secure, it gives us a feeling of having someone in life with whom you can share your problems etc. And also it means to have respect for each other and responsibility.

International Day of Families not only promotes the importance of a healthy and well-balanced family but also enhance knowledge of the economic, demographic and social processes that affect the families. This day is also celebrated by the Universal Peace Federation because they consider family as the miniature of a global community.

It is rightly said that family is the first lesson in relationships with others.

International Day of Families 2020: Theme

The theme of 2020 International Day of Families is “Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing+25”.

2020 is the 25th anniversary of Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action. It comes at a time when the world is suffering from the most challenging global health and social crises. 2020 COVID-19 pandemic makes us understand the importance of investing in social policies protecting the most vulnerable individuals and families. It is said that it is the families that together face a crisis, shelter their members from harm and also continue their work and responsibilities.

According to the UN, the crisis provides us with a real opportunity to rethink and transform the methods of our economies and societies to foster greater equality for all. In the process, gender equality will not be achieved without greater equality in families and in this, the Beijing Platform for Action continues to provide a visionary roadmap of where we need to go.

The theme of 2019 International Day of Families was "Families and Climate Action: focus on SDG13". It focuses on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals number 13 which is also known as SDG13. It deals with climate change and how families can help in combating it through awareness and education. Let us tell you that recent commemoration of the Day focussed on the role of families for the achievement of SDGs 1 – 5 and SDG 16.

The major event will take place at UN Headquarters, New York organised by the Division for Inclusive Social Development of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs along with the Global Communication Civil Society.

The theme of 2018 International Day of Families was “Families and inclusive societies”.

The theme of 2017 International Day of Families was “Families, education and well-being”.

The theme of 2016 International Day of Families was “Families, healthy lives and sustainable future”.

The theme of 2015 International Day of Families was “Men in charge? Gender equality and children’s rights in contemporary families”.

SDG 13 targets

Since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda, the annual observances of the International Day of Families focused on the role of families and family policies for the achievement of SDGs 1-5 and SDG16. This year's observance focuses on SDG13 that is Climate Change.

This event main goal is to focus SDG 13 target 13.3: Improve education, awareness-raising, human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaption, impact reduction and early warning.

The target of SDG 13.2 is to integrate climate change measures into national policies, strategies and planning.

List of all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Some topics are covered in the panel discussion. They are as follows:

- Families role in improving education, awareness-raising and human capacity on climate change.

- To find out some innovative ways to integrate climate change measures into national policies, strategies and planning.

- On sustainability intergenerational perspective.

- The perspective of youth on climate change.

- Sustainable development education & practice.

- Sustainable family farming from an indigenous perspective.

- The United Nations and sustainable action including ‘greening the blue’ initiatives.

- At local and community levels good practices should be there.

Let us tell you that the observance is organised by the Division for Inclusive Social Development of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the Global Communications Civil Society.

International Day of Families: History

The United Nation General Assembly proclaimed the International Year of the Families in its resolution 44/82 of 9 December, 1989. The General Assembly in 1993 decided in a resolution (A/RES/47/237) to observe 15 May every year as The International Day of Families. The main aim of reasserting these goals is to showcase the determination of the United Nations to encourage people for better living standards and social progress of families worldwide. The day focuses to modify economic and social structures that affect the stability and structure of family units in various parts of the world.

How is International Day of Families celebrated?

Several events are organised at local, national and international levels like workshops, seminars, policy meetings for public officials, exhibitions etc. In workshops and seminars discussions on the annual theme for encouraging people, some educational campaigns are also launched for the public to strengthen and support family units. Even tool kits are also generated in some countries to help people in organising celebrations and focus on a particular section of the population like school children, young adults, college-going etc. This year it is celebrated online.

What is the reason behind celebrating the International Day of Families?

The main purpose of celebrating the International Day of Families is to make people understand the importance of family and its value. Also, it is necessary to highlight the issues that affect families worldwide. This day also shows that global community reflex the significance of the families as primary units of the society and raise their concern according to the situation worldwide.

Some issues related to the circumstances of the families are also highlighted. No doubt this day also inspired several countries in the world, over the years to generate their own family days or awareness events that are based on the community to bring attention to family issues.

Source: www.un.org

What is the Meaning and Reasons for Human Trafficking?

Important Days and Dates in May 2020