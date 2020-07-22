National Mango Day 2020: History, Celebration and Facts

National Mango Day 2020: Mango fruit is most of the people's choice in summers. Mango shake, smoothies, mango cake, mango ice cream, etc. are some of the dishes enjoyed by mango lovers and tops the list of a favourite fruit. 22 July is celebrated as National Mango Day or Mango Day.

In Kerala, Kannapuram in Kannur district is being declared an 'Indigenous Mango Heritage Area' as per The Hindu. The panchayat is home to over 200 varieties of mangoes. Kannapuram is home to various indigenous mango varieties.

In Kannur district of Kerala, mango lovers meet in the primary week of May yearly to feast on the fruit. But this year the gathering needed to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

About Mango

The scientific name of Mango is Mangifera Indica and is a member of the cashew family (Anacardiaceae). It is one of the most important and widely cultivated fruits of the tropical world. The tree of mango is considered as indigenous to eastern Asia, Myanmar (Burma), and the Assam state of India. As we know that Mangoes are rich sources of vitamins A, C, and D.

Mango fruit can be eaten ripe, it is also used green in pickles and is a fleshy fruit. It is the National fruit of India. There are over 100 varieties of Mango in India, in different sizes, shapes, and colours. From time immemorial mangoes have been cultivated in India. The poet Kalidasa sang its praises. Even Alexander savoured its taste, as did the Chinese pilgrim Hieun Tsang. Around 100,000 mango trees are planted by the Mughal emperor Akbar in Darbhanga, Bihar at a place known as Lakhi Bagh.

National Mango Day: History

The history and origin of the day are unknown but as discussed above mango itself has a rich history behind it. Mangoes are cultivated over 5000 years ago in India. It is inextricably connected with the folklore and religious ceremonies of India. Buddha himself was presented with a mango grove. Do you know that name mango which the fruit is known in English and Spanish-speaking countries, is mostly derived its name from the Malayam manna, which is the Portuguese adopted as manga and when they came to Kerala in 1498 for the spice trade? Due to the difficulty in transporting seeds but they keep their viability during a short time only, the tree wasn't introduced into the Western Hemisphere until about 1700 when it was planted in Brazil, and in about 1740 it reached the West Indies. The juicy fruit Mango is cultivated in most frost-free tropical climates.



Some facts about Mango

Mangoes are the most popular fruit in the world with so many nutritional benefits.

- In India, mangoes were first grown over 5,000 years ago.

- In India, the paisley pattern was developed which is based on the shape of a mango.

- In India, a basket of mango is considered a gesture of friendship.

- Mango in India is a symbol of love.

- As per legends, Buddha meditated under the cool shade of a mango tree.

- Mangoes are related to cashews and pistachios.

- A ripe mango is 14% sugar by weight and 0.5% acid by weight.

- Mangifera Indica means "an Indian plant bearing mangoes".

- The bark of mango, leaves, skin, flesh, and the pit has been used in folk remedies for centuries.

- Do you know 3/4 cup of mango provides 50% of your daily vitamin C, 8% of your daily Vitamin A?

How to celebrate National Mango Day?

On this day you can buy a bunch of mangoes and try several recipes. Mango has several varieties and you can enjoy it with your friends and family. Each variety has its own unique taste profile and texture. Mangoes can be eaten raw or can be used to make juices, smoothies, cakes, pickles, ice creams, etc. On this day you can also spend time reading about mangoes. You can also post pictures and share them on social media on National Mango Day.

