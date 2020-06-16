World Music Day 2020 or Fête de la Musique (21 June): Theme, History, Significance

World Music Day 2020 or International Music Day 2019 (also known as Fête de la Musique in French) is observed today (June 21). Let alone Music Day, this day is also observed as International Yoga Day. Many of us already know that the idea of International Yoga Day was first proposed by PM Narendra Modi during his speech at the UNGA (27 September 2014), but do you know about history and theme or World Music Day 2020? Here, we will learn the history of the day besides the theme of the World Music Day 2020.

Summer Solstice on June 21: Everything You Need To Know!

World Music Day 2020: Theme

This year's theme is yet to be announced. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event is likely to be affected. In India, last year, Exchange4Media & Loudest.in are hosting annual music conference, Music Inc. About 60 speakers are expected to be present at the event. The name of the theme was ‘Music at the intersections'. Last year, Vh1 India and MTV Beats celebrated World Music Day on Facebook. Hashtag for the event was #LongLiveMusic. About 40 artists from different genres performed in the show.

International Yoga Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

World Music Day 2020: History & Significance

The first ever music day took place in 1982 in Paris as the Fête de la Musique. The move was proposed by Jack Lang (French politician) and Maurice Fleuret (composer, music journalist, radio producer, arts administrator), two members of the French Minister of Culture.

Jack Lang's requested Maurice Fleuret to become Director of Music and Dance at Minister of Culture, France. Maurice Fleuret applied studies to the musical practice & its evolution (Often known as "the music everywhere and the concert nowhere").

Maurice Fleuret studied cultural habits of the French peoples and learned that one young person out of two, played a musical instrument. He decided to bring out people from their home to the streets and proposed the idea to celebrate summer solstice (or June 21) as the World Music Day.

The World Music Day 2020 is expected to be celebrated online at 700 cities in 120 countries like India, China, Germany, Italy, Greece, Russia, Australia, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada, the United States & others due to lockdown & COVID-19 pandemic.

Important Days in June 2020: National and International