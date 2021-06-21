International Yoga Day 2021: Check, how India is celebrating Yoga day in pictures

International Yoga Day 2021:

Despite the Covid 19 pandemic, Yoga Day's enthusiasm is visible in every Indian and global citizen this year. The theme for this year's celebration is Yoga for Wellness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished his best regards to "every country, every society and every person to remain healthy". Take a look at the pictures below to know how Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world.

Today the Prime Minister addressed the nation at 6:30 am and said, "Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. It tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves. We're the biggest source of energy in the universe."

The positive attitude of the PM is a motivation for the entire nation indeed.

Yoga Day in Pictures:

This is the best sight today. The President of India, the first citizen of the country, originator of Yoga performing it today. Take a look below.



The Vice President of India, Shri Venkaiyah Naidu also marked the Seventh Yoga Day celebrations with his wife.

M Venkaiah Naidu performed Yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha ji. "My greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. I appeal to people to make Yoga a part of your daily life," said the Vice President.Take a look at the pictures below.

Take a look at the Yoga in North East too. The picture below shows Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel of Animal Training School (ATS), Lohitpur perform yoga, with horses. A sight to behold.

Take a look below at the Yoga Day 2021 celebrations in West Bengal by the BSF Jawans.

The BSF Jawans organized a small function today morning.

Jawans performed various Yoga Mudras or asanas. Take a look below.

The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also marked the celebrations by performing Yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park in New Delhi. Take a look:

The International Yoga Day is also celebrated in the Indian Army. Take a look:

It is worth seeing how Indian Army is performing Yoga Asans at such snow laden mountain heights. This shows the impact of Yoga in every Indian's lives.

This is how ITBP personnels have marked the International Yoga Day 2021 at an altitude of 15000 ft near Border Out Post in Ladakh.



CM Manhohar Lal Khattar of Haryana also marked the seventh International Yoga Day today

