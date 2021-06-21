International Yoga Day 2023 Quiz : Test Your Knowledge on World Yoga Day

International Day of Yoga 2023: Yoga is a 5,000-year-old tradition from India. It combines physical, mental, and spiritual pursuits to achieve harmony of the body and mind. There are various benefits of Yoga as it provides physical and mental relaxation but also develops strength and resilience. Various benefits of yoga made it popular practice for people worldwide, mainly in times of pandemic when mental and physical health is under stress.

The quiz will provide knowledge about the International Day of Yoga, its past observances, and several initiatives conducted every year by the government.

The objective of the day is to raise awareness about the benefits of practising yoga worldwide. According to the most famous practitioner, the late B.K.S Iyengar, "Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.”

1. How many koshas do humans have as per the yogic system?

A. 2

B. 3

C. 4

D. 5

Ans. D

Explanation: As per the Taittiriya Upanishad, an ancient Tantric yoga text, a human being is described as having five sheaths, or koshas.

2. Name the asana in which the waist and arms look like a cobra?

A. Bhujangasana

B. Ardhachakrasana

C. Vakrasana

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: Bhujangasana is known as the Cobra pose.

3. Karma yoga is a branch of yoga based on the teaching of which text?

A. Ashtavakra Samhita

B. Bhagavad Gita

C. Hatha Yoga Pradipika.

D. Vedas

Ans. B

Explanation: Karma yoga is the yoga of action or work; specifically, karma yoga is the path of dedicated work. It is based on the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita.

4. What is the theme of International Day of Yoga 2021?

A. Yoga for well-being

B. Yoga for all

C. Yoga for People

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: The theme of International Day of Yoga 2021 is "Yoga for well-being".

5. What is the theme of International Day of Yoga 2020?

A. Climate Change

B. Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home

C. Connect the Youth

D. Yoga for Health

Ans. B

Explanation: The theme of International Day of Yoga 2020 is “Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home”.

6. What is the name of the video blogging contest jointly organised by the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) in 2020?

A. My words and Yoga

B. Practicing Yoga

C. My Life, My Yoga

D. Yoga is life

Ans. C

Explanation: The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi had called upon one and all to participate in the 'My Life, My Yoga' video blogging contest that is jointly organised by the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), during his Mann Ki Baat address to the nation on 31 May, 2020.

7. In 2020, which International Day of Yoga was celebrated?

A. 3

B. 4

C. 5

D. 6

Ans. D

Explanation: On 21 June, 2020, the 6th International Day of Yoga was celebrated and for the first time it was celebrated on 21 June, 2015.

International Day of Yoga 2020: Quotations, Slogans, Wishes and Messages

8. In the Video Blogging Contest of 2020 for yoga, the Indian contestant got how much worth INR first prize?

A. 1.5 lakh

B. 1 Lakh

C. 50K

D. 25K

Ans. B

Explanation: For Indian contestants, prizes worth INR. 1 lakh, 50K and 25K for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank respectively within each of the categories have been announced within the first leg

9. At global level in the Video Blogging Contest of 2020 for yoga, the 1st ranking winner got how much US$?

A. US$3000

B. US$2500

C. US$1500

D. US$1000

Ans. B

Explanation: At the global level, US$2500, US$1500, US$1,000 for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ranking had been announced.

10. Which of the following statement is/are correct about Yoga?

A. Yoga is practiced since ancient India. It is a physical, mental and spiritual practice.

B. The 'yoga' word is derived from Sanskrit.

C. Yoga means to join or unite, represent the union of body and consciousness or alertness.

D. All the above are correct

Ans. D

Explanation: Yoga is practised since ancient India. It is a physical, mental and spiritual practice. From Sanskrit, the word ‘Yoga’ is derived. Yoga means to join or unite, representing the union of body and consciousness or alertness.

11. What was the theme of International Day of Yoga 2019?

A. Climate Action

B. Yoga for Heart

C. Yoga remains connected

D. Yoga for All

Ans. A

Explanation: The theme of International Day of Yoga 2019 was Climate Action. Yoga is a way of fighting climate change. Changing our lifestyle and creating awareness, it can help us to deal with the issue of climate change.

12. What is the theme for IYD 2023?

A. Yoga For Peace

B. Yoga For All

C. Yoga For Vasudheva Kutumbkam

D. Yoga For Unity

Ans. C

Explanation: The 2023 Yoga Day theme focuses on Yoga for all irrespective of gender, age and religion.

These are some questions and answers with an explanation based on the International Day of Yoga. Hope you like it and gained knowledge about the day and yoga.

