International Yoga Day 2020: Quotations, Slogans, Wishes and Messages

On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the UN General Assembly laid the idea of celebrating a 'Yoga Day'. The resolution proposed by India was upvoted by 117 member states in the UN Assembly.

Every year World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. The theme for World Yoga Day 2020 is-- Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family. Keeping in the view the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's theme is selected to avoid any mass gatherings.

Quotations on International Yoga Day

1- Yoga takes you into the present moment. The only place where life exists.

2- The yoga pose you avoid the most you need the most.

3- Meditation brings wisdom; lack of meditation leaves ignorance. Know well what leads you forward and what holds you back, and choose the path that leads to wisdom.

4- Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame.

5- Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony.

6- Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are

7- The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.

8- Yoga happens beyond the mat, anything you do with attention to how you feel is doing yoga.

9- Yoga means addition. Addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul.

10- Yoga is a mirror to look at ourselves from within.

Slogans on International Yoga Day

1- Yoga is as old as India.

2- Yoga is the Practice that originated in India but is practised widely throughout!

3- Yoga without requiring to be paid pays you with sound health leading to great wealth!

4- Inculcate the habit of practising yoga in your life!

5- Be a part of International Yoga day to draw more and more people towards practising Yoga!

6- Transcend from the state of being in the state of sorrow to that of happiness with Yoga!

7- Discover your inner peace with Yoga!

8- Releasing stress and anger by practising Yoga!

9- Yoga Improves Immunity by freeing you from toxins!

10- Maintain the beauty of your soul and body by learning Yoga!

Messages or Wishes on International Yoga Day

1- You cannot always control what goes on outside,

but you can always control what goes on inside! Happy Yoga Day.

2- Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind and harmony of the soul creates the symphony of life. Have a happy International Yoga Day!

3- Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Day!

4- Sun salutations can energize and warm you, even on the darkest, coldest winter day. Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year!

5- When you inhale, you are taking the strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world. Wishing you a happy International Yoga Day.

Benefits of practising Yoga

Yoga is practised in India since the 5th century and helps in keeping body and mind healthy. The different yoga poses make the body of the individual strong and flexible. In today's hectic life schedule, meditation or Dhyan is good for improving an individual's stability, peace and calmness. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, practising yoga will also boost immunity, cure respiratory diseases, etc.

Previous Year Themes:

1- International Yoga Day 2015-- Yoga for Harmony and Peace.

2- International Yoga Day 2016-- Connect the Youth

3- International Yoga Day 2017-- Yoga for Health

4- International Yoga Day 2018-- Yoga for Peace

5- International Yoga Day 2019-- Yoga for Heart

