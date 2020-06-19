International Yoga Day: Important asanas amid COVID-19 pandemic for relaxing mind and body

Amidst the global pandemic, gyms and health clubs are closed pan India to curb and to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, people can stay home and practise Yoga poses or asanas to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Yoga will also help in boosting immunity and will keep you physically as well as mentally strong.

Yoga helps in stimulating different organs of our body, improves digestion, cure respiratory diseases, boosts immunity, increase energy levels, brings down anxiety and keep you calm, infuses freshness, positivity, etc. Here are some yoga poses that you can practise at home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to relax your mind and body and boost your immunity:

Yogic Breath

1- Close your eyes and inhale slowly, deeply and consistently from the core of your diaphragm.

2- Hold your breath for a few seconds.

3- Now slowly and steadily exhale the air.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

1- Lie prone on the floor, stretch your legs back and rest your forehead on the ground.

2- Place your palms downwards under your shoulders and keep your elbows close to your torso.

3- Now slowly lift your head, chest and abdomen while taking a deep breath and keep your naval on the floor.

4- Pull your torso back and off the floor with the support of your hands.

5- Keep breathing and tilt your head backwards and look upwards.

6- Remember to not overstrain yourself.

7- Breathe out and gently bring abdomen, chest and head back to the floor.

Ardhachakrasana (backbend)

1- Stand straight keeping your feet together.

2- Breathe in and extend your arms over your head. Your palms must face inwards.

3- Now Breathe out and gently bend backwards while pushing your pelvis forward. Now keep your arms in line with your ears, elbows and lift your chest and head towards the ceiling.

4- Hold your breath for a few seconds.

5- Now breathe out and bring your arms and head to normal position.

Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

1- Stand straight and spread your feet wide apart.

2- Now turn your right foot out to 90 degrees and left foot to 15 degrees.

3- Inhale and while exhaling bend your body towards right keeping your waist straight and your left hand in the air.

4- Repeat the same with the other side.

5- Remember to bend your body sideways and not backward or forward.

Ardha Matsyendrasana or Vakrasana (Half spinal twist)

1- Sit with your back straight and spread your legs straight in front of you keeping your feet together.

2- Now bend your left leg and place the heel of the left foot beside the right hip.

3- Take your right leg over the left knee.

4- Now place your left hand on the right knee and your right hand behind you.

5- Slightly twist your waist, shoulders and neck towards the right and look over the right shoulder.

6- Hold this position and breathe in and out.

7- Repeat the same to the other side and remember to keep your spine erect.

