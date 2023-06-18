International Yoga Day 2023 Theme: Know this year's theme for Upcoming Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2023 Theme: The annual occasion of the Yoga celebration is near-at-hand. International Yoga Day on June 21, celebrates the ancient practice of yoga and its global significance. Established by the United Nations, this day aims to raise awareness about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practising yoga. With millions of people around the world participating in various yoga activities and events, International Yoga Day serves as a reminder of the universal appeal and transformative power of this ancient practice.

International Yoga Day 2023 Theme

The official theme for International Yoga Day 2023 will be celebrated on the official theme, “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. This theme emphasises the healthy being of every individual irrespective of any discrimination with the regular practice of Yoga.

"Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" is a Sanskrit phrase that can be translated as "the world is one family" or "the whole world is one single family." It is derived from ancient Indian scriptures known as the Maha Upanishads. This principle reflects the idea that all human beings are interconnected and that they should live in harmony and cooperation with one another, transcending boundaries of nationality, religion, race, or any other form of division.

How is International Yoga Day will be celebrated in 2023?

According to officials, From the United Nations headquarters in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the global celebration of yoga from the UN Headquarters in New York. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will lead the celebrations in India from Jabalpur, along with Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal holding a press conference in New Delhi.

The unique additions to International Yoga Day 2023:

Ocean Ring of Yoga:

The ocean ring of Yoga describes the Indian naval ships that will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol demonstration in nine ports around the globe. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways will coordinate CYP demonstrations in countries where they have signed Memorandums of Understanding.

Yoga Bharatmala:

The Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ITBP, BSF, and BRO will all work together to demonstrate the chain of yoga. On the other hand, the Indian coastline will host the yoga event this year as, Yoga Sagarmala, including on the upper deck of the INS Vikrant.

Har Aangan Yoga:

The International Day of Yoga in 2023 aims for the participation of one and all irrespective of all gender, sex and age with its 'Har Aangan Yoga' initiative. This social campaign will be attained with the help of Anganwadis, Health and Wellness Centres, and educational institutions.

International Yoga Day 2023 will serve as a powerful reminder of the unity and harmony that yoga brings to people across the globe. It highlights the immense benefits of practising yoga, including improved physical fitness, mental well-being, and spiritual growth. By embracing yoga, we can cultivate inner peace, promote holistic health, and contribute to a more balanced and harmonious world. Let every day be a celebration of the unity and wellness that yoga brings.

