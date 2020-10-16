Happy Boss's Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Memes, WhatsApp status, Facebook and more

Happy Boss's Day 2020: National Boss Day or Boss's Day is celebrated on 16 October. It is a day for the workers to appreciate, understand their bosses, and thank them for being kind and fair throughout the year. The day was created to strengthen the relationship between employers and employees. On this day some people give cards, gifts, flowers or perform some kind of gestures to show appreciation to their boss.

The day is observed in the United States. Several workers dedicate the day to their superiors for various reasons like supporting staff with their jobs and careers. This observance provides employees a chance to recognise those in supervisory positions.

Happy Boss's Day 2020: Quotes

1. "My dad is my best friend, my father, and my boss. When I do something that is exciting and he likes it, it feels three times as good as you can imagine." - David Lauren

2. "The greatest gift of leadership is a boss who wants you to be successful." - Jon Taffer

3. "So, being a good man is not an exam or a qualification, it changes, and it incorporates being a good friend, a good father, a good employee, a good boss, a good neighbour and a good citizen." - A. A. Gill

4. "There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else." - Sam Walton

5. "At the end of the day, I'm the biggest boss. I'm self-made." - Rick Ross

6. "You are only the boss if you put up your own money." - Damon Dash

7. "I've never run a company before, and I don't want to feel like a boss. I just want to turn up and do my work." - Markus Persson

8. "Accomplishing the impossible means only the boss will add it to your regular duties." - Doug Larson

9. "The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint to keep from meddling with them while they do it." - Theodore Roosevelt

10. "If you think your teacher is tough, wait until you get a boss. He doesn't have tenure." - Bill Gates

11. "Good management is the art of making problems so interesting and their solutions so constructive that everyone wants to get to work and deal with them." - Paul Hawken

12. "Every boss started as a worker." - Moosa Rahat

13. "The boss inspires fear; the leader inspires enthusiasm." - John C. Maxwell

14. "Boss may be on, but a leader can be anyone." - Ameya Agrawal

15. "A good boss realizes that they can also learn from those they work with no matter the level, title or position. Learning is a continuous habit and is one of the best lessons demonstrated by a good boss." - Byron Pulsifer

Happy Boss's Day 2020: Wishes and Messages

1. It gives me immense satisfaction and happiness to work with you. I take this day to say thank you. Happy Boss Day!

2. I learn from your example and follow your path. Thanks for being the guiding light in my life. Happy Boss Day!

3. You are a true inspiration for the employees. It’s great to be at work with you. Happy Boss Day!

4. Be a leader with a ladder, not a boss with an order. Happy Boss Day!

5. The only time some people work like a horse is when the boss rides them. Happy Boss Day!

6. I can never get tired at work when you are the boss. Thanks for helping me realize my undiscovered potential. Happy Boss Day!

7. Dear Boss..Thanks for putting the needs of your employees ahead of those of the company and your own. Happy Boss Day!

8. Thank you, Boss, for always pointing me in the right direction. Happy Boss Day!

9. Just like how all trees need water to grow and all humans need air to live, companies need bosses like you to survive and prosper. Happy Boss Day!

10. From being nothing to something, I have travelled a long journey under your guidance. Thanks, Boss. Happy Boss Day!

Happy Boss's Day 2020: Memes

1. When your boss asks for proof you're in the hospital.

2. When your boss keeps telling you to stop using your phone during work.

3. When your Boss says that you have to work on Saturday.

4. When your boss comes around the corner and you grab the closest thing around you to look like you are working.

5. My boss told me to have a good day...So I went home..

6. The boss who understands that failure is important.

7. The boss who empowers others.

8. The boss who builds a strong team.

9. The boss who keeps trying. If at first, you don't succeed, You are Normal!

10. The boss who shows appreciation. A person who feels appreciated will always do more than what is expected.

Happy Boss's Day 2020: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. The secret of successful managing is to keep the five guys who hate you away from the four guys who haven't made up their minds. - Casey Stengel

2. By working faithfully eight hours a day you may eventually get to be boss and work twelve hours a day. - Robert Frost

3. Accomplishing the impossible means only the boss will add it to your regular duties. - Doug Larson

4. The difference between a job and a career is the difference between forty and sixty hours a week. - Robert Frost

5. The speed of the boss is the speed of the team. - Lee Iacocca

6. No man goes before his time - unless the boss leaves early. - Groucho Marx

7. Don't blame the boss. He has enough problems. - Donald Rumsfeld

8. Learn to obey before you command. - Solon

9. Unless you accept anyone to be your boss, no man can be your boss!- Mehmet Murat ildan

10. The three "C's" of leadership are Consideration, Caring, and Courtesy. Be polite to everyone.- Brian Tracy

