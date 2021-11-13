World Diabetes Day 2022: Current Theme, History, Significance, and Key Facts

World Diabetes Day 2022: One in ten adults is suffering from Diabetes today. According to the latest data derived from the 10th Edition of the IDF (International Diabetes Federation) Diabetes Atlas, 537 million adults across the world are living with diabetes. World Diabetes Day is the world's largest diabetes campaign that draws attention to issues of utmost importance in the diabetes world and help keep the disease firmly in the public and political spotlight.

The objective behind celebrating the day is to promote IDF efforts throughout the year, and also to promote the significance of taking coordinated and concerted actions to confront diabetes as a critical health issue worldwide. Therefore, the day highlights the issues of diabetes and provides education regarding the disease.

World Diabetes Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2022 is "Access to Diabetes Education," supporting the larger multi-year theme "Access to Diabetes Care." The theme focuses on millions of people suffering from diabetes across the world that do not have access to diabetes care. Also, people suffering from diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications.

The theme of World Diabetes Day 2019 and Diabetes awareness month was 'Family and Diabetes'. The theme focuses on the impact of diabetes on the family and provides support to the affected people via a proper network. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) helps in this. It also promotes the role of the family in the management, care, prevention, treatment, and awareness of diabetes.

World Diabetes Day 2022: History

World Diabetes Day celebration on 14 November marked the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting for the discovery of insulin with Charles Best in 1922. International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organisation established World Diabetes Day in 1991 to highlight the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. In 2006, World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations Day by passing United Nations Resolution 61/225.

List of important hormones and their functions

What is the purpose of the World Diabetes campaign?

- To generate a platform, to promote the efforts of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) throughout the year.

- Globally promote the importance of taking coordinated and concerted actions to fight Diabetes and considering it as a critical global health issue.

It is necessary to make people aware of the health effects of Diabetes and how it is increasing day by day in the world, affecting people's health and no doubt is a major global health issue. Together only we can fight the disease. Therefore, World Diabetes Day is observed annually on 14 November.

Let us tell you that the World Diabetes campaign logo is represented by a blue circle and was adopted in 2007 after the passage of the United Nations resolution on diabetes. Here, the blue circle represents a symbol globally for diabetes awareness. It signifies the importance of unity of the community globally about diabetes in response to the diabetes epidemic.

Note: World Diabetes Day theme is observed for one year or multiple years. As the theme for World Diabetes Day, 2018-19 was 'Family and Diabetes'.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is also known as Diabetes mellitus. When the Pancreas gland of the body not able to make insulin or when the body cannot make good use of produced insulin, then diabetes occurs in the body. It is a chronic disease. Let us tell you that insulin is a hormone produced by the leaf-like gland pancreas.

Various Glands in Human Body

Insulin is necessary for converting glucose into energy and distributing it to cells throughout the body. Therefore, it plays a crucial role in metabolism. Insulin also helps the liver, muscle, and fat cells to store the glucose that your body does not require directly. So, it can be used later by the body in the form of energy.

If the gland is not able to produce enough insulin or is not used effectively then glucose levels in the blood raised and lead to hyperglycemia. If glucose levels increase in the long-term then it can also damage the body and failure of various organs and tissues.

Composition and Functions of Blood

Types of Diabetes

Mainly, there are three types of diabetes namely Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational.

Type 1 Diabetes: It can develop at any age but mostly it affects children and adolescents. In this type of diabetes, the body produces very little or no insulin. Therefore, a daily injection of insulin is required for the body to maintain blood glucose levels under control.

Type 2 Diabetes: It is more common in adults and 90% mostly cases of Diabetes are Type 2 only. In this type of diabetes, the body is not able to make good use of the insulin that it produces. The remedy for this is a healthy lifestyle, increase physical activity, and a healthy diet. Some people with time may take oral drugs or insulin to keep their blood glucose levels under control.

Gestational Diabetes (GDM): In this type of diabetes glucose in the blood increases during pregnancy and may generate complications for both mother and child. It is also be seen that Gestational diabetes may disappear after pregnancy but affected women or children are at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

What are the general symptoms of diabetes?

Symptoms of diabetes occur due to the rising blood sugar.

- Hunger increases

- Thirst increases

- Weight loss

- Frequent urination

- Extreme fatigue

- Sores that don't heal.

Some common symptoms of diabetes found in men are decreased sex drive, erectile dysfunction, and poor muscle strength.

Some common symptoms of diabetes found in women are urinary tract infection, yeast infections, and dry and itchy skin.

Therefore, World Diabetes Day is observed on 14 November annually and is the world’s largest Diabetes campaign to raise awareness about diabetes, its treatment and also provide education.

Also Read: Today (14th November) In History: Important Events, Notable Birthdays And Interesting Facts

Also Read: Children’s Day 2022: Why is Children's Day celebrated on November 14 in India?