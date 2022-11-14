Today (14th November) In History: Important Events, Notable Birthdays And Interesting Facts

14th November is an important day in history. It may appear to be just another normal day in the autumn month of November, but it holds a significant place in the hearts of many people around the world. Numerous history-making events took place on 14th November, some of which we’ll be covering in this article.

Important Historical Events

In 1305, Clement V was crowned head of the Catholic Church and ruler of the Papal States. Clement V is known for subduing the order of the Knights Templar and beginning the period of the Avignon Papacy.

In 1524, Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro began his first expedition to the New World. His maiden voyage explored parts of South America, including Panama and Colombia, but he returned to Spain empty-handed.

In 1666, English diarist and naval administrator Samuel Pepys resented the first report on blood transfusion between dogs.

In 1940, Germany’s Nazi army delivered the most devastating blow to the British city of Coventry. The German air force conducted air raids on the city, killing hundreds of people and demolishing the infrastructure. The event is now known as the Coventry Blitz.

In 1851, the first American version of Herman Melville’s sprawling epic Moby-Dick was published.

In 1856, Gail Borden successfully patented his process of concentrating milk. It was a groundbreaking invention, and Borden went on to open many refineries in the USA.

In 1883, Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island was published. The book follows the adventures of Jim Hawkins as he searches for the buried treasure of an evil pirate Captain Flint.

Sports Events

In 1936, over 21,000 spectators watch Don Bradman score 192 for South Australia at the MCG.

In 1966, Legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali, extends his win streak and defends his title by TKOing Cleveland Williams in Houston, Texas.

Art and Culture

In 1991, the music video for Michael Jackson's iconic single "Black or White" premiered on MTV, BET, VH1, and Fox.

In 2002, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second film based on J.K. Rowling’s famous fantasy series premiered.

In 2006, Casino Royale premiered in London and gave viewers the first glimpse of Daniel Craig as the new James Bond

Notable Deaths

In 565, Eastern Roman emperor Justinian I died in Constantinople at the age of 83. Justinian I is known for his renovatio imperii or restoration of the Empire undertaking.

In 1716 Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, German mathematician died. Leibniz was the first to demonstrate integral calculus to find the area under the graph of y = f(x).

1916, British author Saki aka Hector Hugh Munro, was killed by a German sniper in the Battle of the Ancre. Saki is known for his witty short stories that often satirize British culture.

In 1915 Booker T. Washington, American educator, author, orator and advisor to several presidents of the United States, passed away from kidney failure. He was an African-American and was one of the last American leaders born into slavery. Booker T. Washington campaigned for black progress and racial harmony.

Famous Birthdays

Sr. No Birthday Personality 1 1889 Jawaharlal Nehru, Renowned Freedom Fighter and the first Prime Minister of India 2 1948 Charles III, Prince of Wales and the currently the King of the United Kingdom 3 1972 Josh Duhamel, Hollywood actor known for his role as Danny McCoy on NBC's TV show Las Vegas 4 1840 Claude Monet, French painter and the founder of the impressionist style of painting 5 1954 Condoleezza Rice, the first female black Secretary of State of the United States of America

Also Read: Today In History (10th November): What is special today Indian history? Birthdays and Interesting Facts

Also Read: Children’s Day 2022: Why is Children's Day celebrated on November 14 in India?