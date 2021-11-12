Children’s Day 2021: Why is Children's Day celebrated on November 14 in India?

Children's Day 2021: It is also known as 'Bal Diwas'. It is celebrated on November 14, 2021, to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The day is also recognised across the country to raise awareness about the rights, care, and education of children.

Why is Children's Day celebrated on November 14 in India?

The day is celebrated on November 14 every year to pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru'. He was born on November 14, 1889, and was known for his affection for children. In 1955, he also established the Children's Film Society to create indigenous cinema for children.

Since 1956, India has been celebrating Children's Day on November 20. Originally, on November 20, Children's Day was observed as Universal Children's Day by the United Nations.

After the death of Chacha Nehru in 1964, his birth anniversary began to be celebrated as Children's Day in the country. His popularity among children was considered and a resolution was passed in parliament to celebrate National Children's Day in his honour on November 14.

Who called Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru 'Chacha'?

There is no particular document that describes the reason behind calling Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru 'Chacha'. But it is said that his love for children was the main reason behind calling him 'Chacha'. Another story is that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was very close to Mahatma Gandhi and he considered him as his elder brother. Mahatma Gandhi was known as 'Babu' and so Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru came to be known as " Chacha'.

Children's Day: Significance

Chacha Nehru was a strong advocate for children's education and always believed that a newly independent country could only flourish alongside the prosperity of its children. He believed that children were the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society.

According to Chacha Nehru, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

The former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had a clear vision of what Modern India should look like and realise to set his dreams by developing strong pillars which would support the newly independent nation sometime past.

How is Children's Day celebrated in the country?

It is celebrated with fun and several activities are performed in the schools and other educational institutions. Children are presented with toys, gifts, and sweets to make the day special for them. In several schools, teachers do performances for children's entertainment.

Rights of Children

As per the Constitution of India, the Rights of Children are:

- Right to free and compulsory elementary education for all children in the 6-14 year age group.

- Right to be protected from any hazardous employment till the age of 14 years (Article 24).

- Right to early childhood care and education.

- Right to be protected from being abused.

- Right to be protected from the economic necessity to enter occupations unsuited to their age or strength.

- Right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner.

- Right to freedom and dignity and guaranteed protection of childhood and youth against exploitation.

Besides these rights, they also have the rights as equal citizens of India including;

- Right to equality (Article 14).

- Right against discrimination (Article 15).

- Right to personal liberty and due process of law (Article 21).

- Right to being protected from being trafficked and forced into bonded labour (Article 23).

- Right of weaker sections of the people to be protected from social injustice and all forms of exploitation (Article 46).

