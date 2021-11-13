Happy Children's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, Significance, and More

Happy Children's Day 2021: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, fondly was called 'Chacha Nehru' by children. The day marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who loves children.

He considered children the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society. The day raises awareness about the rights, care, and education of children. Various schools hold sports events, quiz competitions, and other activities to observe Children's Day.

Happy Children's Day 2021: Inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

1. "It is a fundamental rule of human life, that if the approach is good, the response is good."

2. "Children do not think of differences amongst themselves."

3. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up."

4. "The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."

5. "As they grow up, unfortunately, their natural freedom is often eclipsed by teaching and behaviour of elders. At school, they learn many things, which are no doubt useful, but they gradually forget that essential thing to be human and kind, playful and make life richer for ourselves and others."

6. “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

7. "Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”

8. “Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”

9. "Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles."

10. "What we really are matters more than what other people think of us."

11. "It seldom goes to the timid who are ever afraid of the consequences."

12. "The only way to reform them (children) is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can't mend his ways."

13. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

14. "There is perhaps nothing so bad and so dangerous in life as fear."

15. "Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality.”

16. “Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”

18. "I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children."

19. "Only through right education can a better order of society be built up."

Happy Children's Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Let us remember these lines and celebrate the spirit of the erstwhile leader on this day. Happy Children’s Day to you!

2. Happy Children’s Day. May you start every day with a smile on your face and happiness in your heart.

3. Thank you for adding so much to our lives. Baby, have a wonderful Children’s Day.

4. Nothing will make us happier than watching you grow up to be even a better human being than we are. All the good wishes to you on this day!

5. Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children’s day.

6. You never become old, if you carry your childhood with you, Wish you all a Happy Children’s Day to all.

7. Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.

8. Do not educate children to be rich. Educate them to be happy so that when they grow up, they will know the value of things and not just the price.

9. Each and every dream that you have, you will always have your parents supporting you to make it come true. Happy Children’s Day to you my love.

10. You’re a blessing from God who can make all our pains go away with a little smile. Happy Children’s Day 2021!

11. We may be your parents, but we learn a lot from you every day. Happy Children’s Day!

12. Let us all rejoice in our children’s innocence and purity on this very special day. Make them feel special in every way we can. Happy Children’s Day!

13. Every child is a miracle with each having their own ways make this world a beautiful place for us. Happy Children’s Day to every child in the world!

14. Wishing all the amazing children of this world a Children’s Day celebration that is as beautiful as they are. We love you all. I hope you never forget that.

15. On this Children’s Day and all year-round, I wish you great happiness. May your future be as bright as the light you illuminate this world with. Enjoy your special day.

Happy Children's Day 2021: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. The world’s best time, the world’s best day, the world’s most beautiful moment is found only in childhood, so Happy Children’s Day to all of you.

2. Today is the birthday of my uncle Nehru,

I wish you a very Happy Children’s Day!

3. On this Children’s Day and all year-round, I wish you great happiness.

4. Children are the flowers from heaven. Happy Children’s Day!

5. Every child is a gift of nature, give them their today. Happy Children’s Day 2021!

6. Greetings, kiddies! Your smile can bring heaven to earth.

7. No child deserves to stay uneducated and unprivileged. Treat them as an angel from heaven. Happy Children’s Day 2021!

8. Happy Children’s day dear kids! Hope you become kinder and wiser over time.

9. Children’s are the world’s most valuable resources. Happy Children’s Day 2021!

10. You are our great treasure and future. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day 2021: Poems

1.

The greatest gift we will ever know

is a child, born to love and grow.

Conception is a miracle in itself;

the start of new life and good health.

Such a treasure your precious child is,

who will thrive on every hug and kiss.

Hold them close and sing them songs;

they will only be a child for so long.

They may not always smell pure and sweet,

a dirty diaper or a dampened sheet.

But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile,

the joys of parenthood are all worthwhile.

“Thank you, Lord for our precious child.”

By unknown

2.

My Childhood:

My childhood was fun,

Tough and exciting,

My childhood was one,

Where there wasn’t much fighting,

This is my childhood,

My childhood was filled,

With family and friends,

My childhood was filled,

With love and lots of happy holidays,

My childhood was filled,

With tricycles and bicycles,

My childhood is filled,

With lots of classwork and homework,

My childhood is filled,

With parents that don’t work,

And annoying loving brother and sisters,

This is my childhood,

My childhood is filled,

With a grandmother, that was caring and loving,

When I left her, I was hurt,

But it’s for the best,

I remember the good and happy times,

We shared together,

This was my loving childhood,

That I will not forget,

This was my childhood.

By unknown

3.

Children’s Day:

Don’t hate me for who I am.

Don’t hit me or shove me around,

Don’t make me beg for alms today,

Don’t kick my blossoming dreams to ground.

Don’t stick me to walls with the MISSING sign,

Don’t nip me in the bud for your gains,

Don’t rape me.

Don’t kill me.

Don’t trick me into living with so many pains.

Don’t treat me like dirt and without respect,

Don’t cheat me and abuse my innocence,

Don’t light my unexplored land on fire,

Don’t teach me to see with shallow offense.

Don’t stop me from being a hero tomorrow,

Don’t crop out my talents for a petty win,

Don’t preach to me the song of faith,

Don’t leech from me since that’s a sin.

Don’t hide me from the truth that you fear,

Don’t ride me as a vehicle of glee,

Don’t chide me for your mistakes and faults,

Don’t side me away into dark debris.

We are your hope.

We are your future.

We are the ones who will change your fate.

We are everything but without your help,

We, the children, have no day to celebrate.

By unknown

