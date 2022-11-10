Today (10th November) In History: Key Events, Birthdays and Interesting Facts

10th November may look like just another autumn day, but it holds a major place in history. It’s known for some key historical events, like India getting its 8th Prime Minister, the U.S.A. getting rocked by a shockingly racist murder spree; some famous birthdays and notable deaths.

The 10th of November is an important day in history, and so we bring you this article to enhance your knowledge about the major happenings the day is known for.

Key Historical Events

In 1775, the Second Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia passed a resolution stating that "two battalions of marines be raised" for service as landing forces with the fleet. The United States Marine Corps is now one of the world’s most elite fighting forces.

In 1847, the passenger ship Stephen Whitney was wrecked in thick fog off the southern coast of Ireland on West Calf Island. 92 of the 110 passengers and crew members aboard lost their lives. The incident led to replacing the Cape Clear Island lighthouse with one on Fastnet Rock.

In 1898, white supremacists violently overthrew the multiracial fusionist city government of Wilmington, North Carolina. Around 60 African Americans were confirmed killed, but the number was said to be much higher, reportedly around 300. Multiple black businesses were ransacked or destroyed, and residents, primarily African American families, were forced to leave.

In 1918, Jozef Pilsudski, a Polish revolutionary, arrived in the capital city of Warsaw on November 10 after the German collapse. Pilsudski declared Poland an independent state and was proclaimed the country’s first head of state and commander in chief of the Polish Army.

In 1950, William Faulkner received the Nobel Prize for literature. Faulkner was originally awarded the prize in 1949, but due to a criteria rule, he received it a year later. Faulkner is one of the greatest American authors and is best known for writing The Sound and the Fury.

In 1990, Chandra Shekhar became the 9th Prime Minister of India. He led the country, with the outside support of the Indian National Congress, from November 10, 1990, to June 21, 1991. Chandra Shekhar was the first Indian Prime Minister who’d never held any government office before.

In 1982, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loaned Mexico $3.8 billion after the threat of bankruptcy.

In 2001, the World Trade Organization (WTO) approved China’s membership.

Famous Birthdays

Sr. No Year Personality 1 1480 Bridget of York, Seventh daughter of King Edward IV 2 1960 Neil Gaiman, Acclaimed English Author and Comic Book Writer responsible for creating The Sandman 3 1969 Ellen Pompeo, American Actress best known for Grey’s Anatomy

Notable Deaths

In 1982, Leonid Brezhnev, a Soviet politician and Communist Party leader, died in Moscow after serving as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union for 18 years.

In 1938, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkish revolutionary, statesman, author and the founding father of the Republic of Turkey and its first president passed away.

Sports Events

In 1983, American boxer "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler won a hard-fought 15-round unanimous decision over Panamanian middleweight Roberto Duran and retained his world middleweight boxing title.

Music and Entertainment

In 1969, Sesame Street, one of the longest-running television shows in the world, premiered on PBS. Sesame Street is a groundbreaking educational show that is responsible for teaching young children various skills, like counting and the alphabet.

In 1990, the classic Christmas comedy Home Alone was released in theaters. The film was a big hit and is now regarded as one of the best comedies and kids' movies.