World Hindi Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Celebration, Facts & More

World Hindi Day 2023:World Hindi Day, also known as Vishwa Hindi Diwas, is annually observed on January 10. In order to commemorate the date in 1949 when Hindi was first spoken in the UNGA, Vishwa Hindi Diwas was established. Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world after Mandarin Chinese and English, with almost 600 million speakers worldwide.

Let’s take an insight into World Hindi Day, its history, significance, and more

What is the history behind World Hindi Day 2023?

The commemoration of World Hindi Day dates back to 1949 when Hindi was officially recognized as the official language of India at the UNGA for the first time. The first-ever World Hindi Conference, inaugurated by the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi, was held in Maharashtra's Nagpur in 1975 to commemorate the accomplishment. On January 10, 1975, the first World Hindi Conference officially began. It took place in Nagpur from January 10 to January 12, 1975. Along with 100 delegates from about 30 countries, Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the then-prime minister of Mauritius, also attended the conference as the conference's chief guest.

Later in 2006, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh made the announcement that every year, January 10 will be observed as World Hindi Day. This was also the first year that the Ministry of External Affairs began hosting grand celebrations of the day abroad.

Why is World Hindi Day celebrated?

World Hindi Day is an occasion to recognize Hindi as a universal language. The Day also emphasizes developing a passion for the language and valuing the contributions of Hindi speakers. Additionally, it is used to raise awareness of the use of the Indian language as well as the ongoing problems with Hindi usage and promotion.

How World Hindi Day is celebrated?

World Hindi Day or Vishwas Hindi Diwas is celebrated with huge pomp by the Ministry of External Affairs. On a national and international level, numerous events are planned to promote Hindi. This usually includes things like poetry readings, quizzes, cultural programs, speech contests, and debates.

In addition to these, the Indian Postal Department also issues special commemorative stamps to celebrate the expansion of Hindi as a language.

World Hindi Day 2023: Interesting Facts

Hindi is an Indo-European language.

Hindi is said to be a descendant of the Sanskrit language.

English has borrowed a great number of words from Hindi.

Each letter of the Hindi alphabet has its own independent and distinct sound.

The term “Hindi” is actually derived from the Persian language.

In India, 43.63 percent of people speak Hindi, making it the most common language, according to the 2011 census. Whereas, 430 million people speak Hindi as their first language globally.

