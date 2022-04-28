Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Is Hindi Our National Language? Check the Difference Between Official & National Language In India

In the article below, find out if Hindi is our national language or not. Know about the recent banter between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep and also know the difference between National and Official language here.
Created On: Apr 28, 2022 12:11 IST
Modified On: Apr 28, 2022 12:24 IST
Recent banter between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Sudeep Sanjeev aka Kiccha Sudeep over the Hindi language has made one question reverb in the entire country once again- Is Hindi our national language?

Actor Ajay Devgn has responded through a tweet to the Kannada actor who talked about the success of KGF Chapter 2 saying, "everyone says that a Kannada film was made on a pan-India level but a small correction is that Hindi is not a national language anymore".  

To this, the Bollywood actor replied with a remark that Hindi will always be the national language of India. Take a look at the series of tweets below.

Sudeep replied to Ajay Devgn in the sweetest manner possible.

However, the former CM of Karnataka did not take this tweet well. He wrote,

Many have come forward after this clarifying that Hindi is not our national language. The statement is true. In fact, India has no national language. It should be clarified as well that the most spoken language in the northern and western states of India is Hindi. However, let us first know what the national language means. 

The Constitution of India has not given any language a national status. The national language means the language that is spoken and written all across the country on all platforms (Government or Private). In some older texts, while framing the Constitution, it has been found that Hindi was declared the national language but since only 40% of the Indian population spoke this language, its national language status was not written in the Constitution. 

In 2010, a Gujarat court found a false belief about India’s national language. It said,  “Normally, in India, the majority of the people have accepted Hindi as a national language and many people speak Hindi and write in Devanagari script but there is nothing on record to suggest that any provision has been made or any order issued declaring Hindi as a national language of the country.”

Also,  Article 351, a directive order, states that it is the government’s duty to promote the spread of Hindi. The sole purpose of this is to make a way to express India’s composite culture.

Article 348(2) of the Constitution and Section 7 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, allow Hindi-speaking states, such as Bihar and Rajasthan, to use Hindi in their respective high courts. 

What is the difference between National and Official Language?

The national language is any language that is used for political, cultural, and social functions. The official language is the language that is used for government business, like in the national court, parliament, or business purposes.

So as per the Constitution of India, Hindi and English are the official languages and not National languages. 

