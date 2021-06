List of Official Languages of Indian States and Union Territories

Being one of the world's most linguistically diversified nations, India has a total of 121 languages and 270 mother tongues. Keeping this in view, states in India can choose their own official language(s) through legislation.

India has two Official Languages (Hindi and English) and 22 Scheduled Languages as per the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India-- Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu-- to avoid any hindrance to both public and private affairs.

List of Official Languages by States

S.No. State Official Languages Second Official Language(s) 1. Andhra Pradesh Telugu English 2. Arunachal Pradesh English - 3. Assam Assamese Bengali, Bodo 4. Bihar Hindi Urdu 5. Chhattisgarh Hindi Chhattisgarhi 6. Goa Konkani, English Marathi 7. Gujarat Gujarati Hindi 8. Haryana Hindi English, Punjabi 9. Himachal Pradesh Hindi Sanskrit 10. Jharkhand Hindi Angika, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Ho, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Kurukh, Magahi, Maithili, Mundari, Nagpuri, Odia, Santali and Urdu 11. Karnataka Kannada English 12. Kerala Malayalam English 13. Madhya Pradesh Hindi - 14. Maharashtra Marathi - 15. Manipur Manipuri English 16. Meghalaya English Khasi and Garo 17. Mizoram Mizo English, Hindi 18. Nagaland English - 19. Odisha Odia - 20. Punjab Punjabi - 21. Rajasthan Hindi - 22. Sikkim English, Nepali, Sikkimese, Lepcha Gurung, Limbu, Magar, Mukhia, Newari, Rai, Sherpa and Tamang 23. Tamil Nadu Tamil English 24. Telangana Telugu Urdu 25. Tripura Bengali, English, Kokborok - 26. Uttar Pradesh Hindi Urdu 27. Uttarakhand Hindi Sanskrit 28. West Bengal Bengali, English Nepali, Urdu, Hindi, Odia, Santali, Punajbi, Kamtapuri, Rajbanshi, Kurmali, Kurukh and Telugu

List of Official Languages by Union Territories

S.No. Union Territories Official Languages Second Official Language(s) 1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands Hindi, English - 2. Chandigarh English - 3. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Gujarati, Konkani, Marathi, Hindi - 4. Delhi Hindi, English Urdu and Punjabi 5. Lakshadweep Malayalam English 6. Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, Urdu, English - 7. Ladakh Hindi, English - 8. Puducherry Tamil, French, English Telugu and Malayalam

Note: India has no National Language.

Official Languages in Indian Constitution

