Happy Hindi Diwas 2022: Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to highlight the significance of the Hindi language and to appreciate its beauty of it. Each state in India has its own regional language and one of them is Hindi which is written in Devnagari Script. India has a maximum number of Hindi-speaking regions and stands as the fourth in the world after English, Mandarin, and Spanish.

On Hindi Diwas 2022 on September 14, as the country celebrates this unique language, read below 10 interesting facts about Hindi and what makes it so different and unique from the other languages.

हिन्दी ने विश्वभर में भारत को एक विशिष्ट सम्मान दिलाया है। इसकी सरलता, सहजता और संवेदनशीलता हमेशा आकर्षित करती है। हिन्दी दिवस पर मैं उन सभी लोगों का हृदय से अभिनंदन करता हूं, जिन्होंने इसे समृद्ध और सशक्त बनाने में अपना अथक योगदान दिया है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2022

Hindi Diwas 2022: 10 Interesting Facts about Hindi language

The word Hindi is derived from the Persian word ‘Hind’. It means the land of the Indus River. The first Hindi journal was published in 2000. It was the debut of the Hindi Language on the World Wide Web. Bihar was the first state in India to declare Hindi as its official language by replacing Urdu. Hindi is the native language of around 600 million people worldwide. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in 1977, proudly showed respect for the Hindi Language and presented a speech in the Hindi language to the United Nations. Hindi language is spoken in New Zealand, Nepal, UAE, Uganda, Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Bangladesh, Trinidad, Tobago, and Pakistan. Several Hindi words which are spoken frequently such as ‘Achha’ and ‘Surya Namaskar’ have been included in the Oxford Dictionary. Amit Khusro, a renowned poet, was the first writer who composed and released the first poem in Hindi. Hindi language was deemed as a primary language under Article 343 of the Parliament on January 26, 1950. The first Hindi Typewriters were made in the 1930s.

Hindi Diwas 2022: How the day is celebrated?

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year in India on September 14. Hindi Diwas is celebrated in government departments, organizations, schools, and the offices.

Hindi Diwas is widely celebrated in schools where the students prepare the programs and play on the lives of those who at the time promoted Hindi as a language that binds the whole nation. Hindi Diwas 2022 Speech is also given on this day mentioning the significance and the history of the Hindi Language in India.

