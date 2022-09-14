Hindi Diwas 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings to share on September 14

Vishv Hindi Diwas 2022: Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14 in India to create awareness about the significance of the Hindi language and its rich legacy. Hindi Diwas 2022 is celebrated on September 14 because on this day in 1949, Hindi was adopted as an official language by the Constituent Assembly. Notably, Beohar Rajendra Sinha, whose birth anniversary falls on September 14, was among the stalwarts who rallied for the inclusion of Hindi as an official language of India. Vishva Hindi Diwas 2022 not only spreads awareness about the language but also provides an opportunity to appreciate its beauty of it.

Hindi Diwas 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings are given below which can be shared with family, and friends to celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14.

Hindi Diwas 2022: Why the day is celebrated?

On Hindi Diwas, several cultural festivals are held to celebrate and honour Hindi literature and to show respect to the language. On Hindi Diwas 2022, the Government ministries, departments, PSUs, banks, and the citizens receive awards such as Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and the Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar for their contributions to the Hindi language.

The idea behind the Hindi Diwas is to increase the popularity of the Hindi language as a spoken and written language and to take pride in Hindi as the Indian citizens.

During freedom movement, our freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel, Vinoba Bhave, used Hindi as a medium of communication to strengthen freedom movement, says Home Minister @AmitShah



Hindi Diwas 2022 Messages, Wishes, Greetings

1. Hindi is the most comfortable language of all. Share the love for your language not just today, but every day. Happy Hindi Diwas!

2. Let us pledge to give respect and first preference to our Hindi language! Happy Hindi Diwas.

3. Let us all take pride in our Hindi language and celebrate the day with much pomp!

4. Till Hindi is not made the power of the poor, till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas!

5. Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

6. Celebrate the day as a patriotic reminder of our common roots and unity, Happy Hindi Diwas!

7. On this day of Hindi Diwas, promise to always stand for the honour of our mother language.

Hindi Diwas 2022 Quotes

1. "Desh ko ek sutra me bandhne ke liye ek bhasha ki avashyakta hai.” -Seth Govinddas

2. Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon”- Mahatma Gandhi

3. “Bhartiya sahitya aur sanskriti ko Hindi ki den badi mehatvapurna hai.”- Sampurnanand

4. “Bhasha vichar ki poshak hai.”- Dr. Johnson

5. "Hindi Bhartiya Sanskriti ki aatma hai”.- [Kamla Pati Tripathi]

