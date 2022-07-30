International Friendship Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes & Messages to share on July 30

Friendship Day Quotes: International Friendship Day was designated on July 30 by the United Nations to honor the special relationship shared between friends. The family often gets credit for sticking through thick and thin, however, the chosen family is also crucial for holding it all together. On International Friendship Day 2022, if you don’t wish to buy any special gift for your friend, thoughtful Friendship Day quotes, wishes and WhatsApp messages shared with your friends can always light up their world.

On International Friendship Day 2022 on July 30, we are providing you a list of some quotes, wishes, and WhatsApp messages that will make this day special for all your friends.

International Day of Friendship 2022: Why the day is celebrated?

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed International Friendship Day with an aim to forge a strong bond of friendship of people of various countries irrespective of race, color, gender, religion, etc.

On Saturday's #FriendshipDay and every day, #PledgeToPause and take time to verify facts before sharing information online. https://t.co/fBGWhnc72Q pic.twitter.com/Hu3oBllqqz — United Nations (@UN) July 30, 2022

International Friendship Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. In a world full of earthly pleasures, I still look to you because friendship gives meaning and context to life. Happy International Day of Friendship, my dear!

2. No matter how old we grow or how far apart you and I are, you will always be in my heart. Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day.

3. Happy Friendship Day, dear best friend. You are the brightness to my smile, the light in this darkness and the hope when I am lost.”

4. Friends are true blessings. I can’t thank you enough for being supportive and kind and for believing in me when no one else did. How do I even deserve you?

5. People may need a lot of friends to feel special but having you by my side alone makes me feel like I’m on top of the world. Happy Friendship Day to you!

International Friendship Day Quotes

“I destroy my enemy when I make him my friend.”- Abraham Lincoln

“I get by with a little help with my friends.”- John Lennon

“My friends are my estate.”- Emily Dickinson

“A friend is someone who is there for you when he’d rather be anywhere else.”- Len Wein

“In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little the heart finds its mornings and is refreshed.”- Khalil Gibran

