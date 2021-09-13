Hindi Diwas 2021: Test your knowledge of Hindi- India's Official language

Hindi Diwas is approaching and the Indians couldn’t be more delighted. It is a celebration of their beloved language which is most widespread in the world after Mandarin and English. Hindi has almost 615 million speakers in the world which is a huge population in that regard.

Take the quiz to test your knowledge about this wonderful, music to ears language below.

When is Hindi Diwas observed in India?

September 14 September 15 September 13 September 20

Ans. a

Explanation: The Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 every year.

What is the reason for observing Hindi Diwas in India?

i) Constituent Assembly of India had espoused Hindi as India’s official language on 14th September

ii) It is observed to promote and propagate the official language

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 14 September every year in India to promote and propagate the official language.The Constituent Assembly of India had espoused Hindi as India’s official language on 14th September,1949

Which of the following is the most spoken language of the world?

Spanish Hindi Chinese English

Ans. c

Explanation: Chinese is the most spoken language in the world with more than 1.3 billion speakers in the world. Out of these 1.1 billion talk in Mandarin.

What is the script in which Hindi is written?

Brahmi Devanagari Grantha Kharosthi

Ans. b

Explanation: Hindi is written in Devanagari script. The Kharosthi script, also spelled Kharosthi or Kharoṣṭhī was an ancient Indian script used by the Khasa, Saka, and Yuezhi peoples, in parts of the Indian subcontinent and present-day eastern Afghanistan.

Choose the correct statement about Indian languages from below

i) Indians speak a language that belongs to Indo European language family same as English

ii) Indian languages are a part of Indo Iranian languages

iii) Indian languages fall in subgroup called Indo Aryan

i and ii ii and iii i, ii and iii i and iii

Ans. c

Explanation: Indians speak a language belonging to the Indo-European language family, to which English also belongs. Indian languages are part of the Indo-Iranian languages, forming a subgroup called Indo-Aryan.

Which language after Hindi is the most spoken language from India on a global platform?

Bengali Tamil Urdu Telugu

Ans. a

Explanation: Bengali is the language of Kolkata, the Andaman Islands, fabulous sweets, and 130-odd million Bangladeshis. It is the most spoken language after Hindi in the world from India.

Which language is said to have the main influence over Hindi?

Sanskrit Prakrit Persian Arabic

Ans. a

Explanation: Hindi is said to have risen fromVedic Sanskrit. It is the language derived through great filtering since the time of Rig Vedas.

Which language is the main precursor of Hindi grammar?

Sanskrit Prakrit Apabhramsha

i and ii ii and ii i, ii and iii Only i

Ans. c

Explanation: Sanskrit and the Prakrit and Apabhramsha languages are the precursors of Hindi language and influence its grammar.

Choose the correct statement about Devanagiri script

i) It was called Nagari which meant left to right

ii) It was developed in ancient India from the 1st to the 4th century CE

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The devanagari script was developed in ancient India between 1st-4th century CE and was also called Nagari

Which other language apart from Hindi is among the official languages of India?

English Urdu Bengali Tamil

Ans. a

Explanation: Hindi and English are the two official languages of India.

