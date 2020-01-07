National Youth Day 2020: Current Theme, History, Significance and Key Facts

National Youth Day is the day for youth generations to create awareness and to provide knowledge about the rights in India. It is a day to educate people to behave properly in the country. The main objective behind the celebration is to make a better future of the country by motivating the youths and providing the ideas of the Swami Vivekananda. National Youth is also famous as Yuva Diwas.

Why is National Youth Day celebrated on 12 January?





National Youth Day is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. He was a social reformer, philosopher and thinker. The main objective behind the celebration is to propagate the philosophy and the ideals of Swami Vivekananda for which he lived and worked. No doubt he was a great inspiration for all National Youth of India. Across the country, several functions are organised in schools, colleges, etc.

National Youth Day: History

In 1984, the Indian Government first declared to celebrate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda i.e. 12 January as National Youth Day. Since then from 1985, it is celebrated as National Youth Day all over the country. The main aim of the Government is to make a better future of the country by motivating the youths through the way of their life and ideas of the Swami Vivekananda. It is a great way to wake up the eternal energy of the youths as well as to make the country developed.

National Youth Day: Celebrations



National Youth Day or Yuva Diwas or the birthday of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated every year at many centres of Ramakrishna Math, Ramakrishna Mission and their branches with great enthusiasm and joy according to the Indian culture and tradition. A great mangal aarti, devotional songs, meditation, religious speech, sandhya aarti, etc. are performed.

Also, at various schools, colleges it is celebrated by performing the parade, speech on Swami Vivekananda, recitations, songs, conventions, essay-writing competition, seminar, etc. To inspire the Indian youth's writings and lectures of Swami Vivekananda are also performed by the students. Several competitions are also performed not only in India but outside the country to promote education, trust among youths, etc. to make the country developed.

National Youth Day: Theme

Theme of 2020 is "Channelizing Youth Power for Nation Building".

Theme of 2018 was "Sankalp Se Siddhi".

Theme of 2017 was "Youth for Digital India".

Theme of 2016 was "Indian Youth for Development, Skill and Harmony".

About Swami Vivekananda



“Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached.” – Swami Vivekananda

“The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves.” ― Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda's Pre-monastic name was Narendra Nath Dutta. He was born on 12 January, 1863 at Kolkata (previously Calcutta) and died on 4 July, 1902. His father's name was Vishwanath Dutta and mother's name was Bhuvaneshwari Devi. He belonged to the well-off family. His father died suddenly at a young age and this broke the financial backbone of his family and was pushed into poverty. Despite being a good student, he failed to get the job for a very long time. He used to ask job from door to door but he didn’t get a job and so he became an atheist. One of his English professors introduced him with the name of 'Shri Ramkrishna Paramhamsa' and in 1881, he met with Shri Ramakrishna Paramhamsa at Dakshineshwar's Kali temple and became a disciple of Saint Ramakrishna Paramhamsa. He introduced Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western World. He was extremely patriotic towards India and is considered a hero for his contributions to the philosophies of his country. He also drew attention to the wide-spread poverty in India and for the development of the country, poverty issue should be taken seriously. He is best known for his speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893 when he began his speech while saying "Sisters and brothers of America....." and he introduced India's culture, its importance, Hinduism, etc.

Therefore, Swami Vivekananda is the man of wisdom, faith, a true philosopher whose teachings not only motivated youth but also paved the way for the development of the country. So, that is why 12 January is celebrated as a National Youth Day every year in India with joy and enthusiasm.

