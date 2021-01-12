National Youth Day 2021: 25 Powerful & Inspirational Quotes and Poems by Swami Vivekananda

National Youth Day 2021: It is observed on 12 January to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. It is also known as Yuva Diwas. Swami Vivekananda's famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in 1893 at Chicago had changed the way the world looked at India. He introduced Indian Vedanta and philosophies of Yoga to the world which put India on the world's spiritual map. He founded the Ramakrishna Mission.

National Youth Day 2021: 25 Powerful and Inspirational Quotes by Swami Vivekananda

1. "Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world."

2. "You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."

3. "You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

4. "We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."

5. "Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."

6. "Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached."

7. "Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin; to say that you are weak, or others are weak."

8. "That man has reached immortality who is disturbed by nothing material."

9. "Our duty is to encourage every one in his struggle to live up to his own highest idea, and strive at the same time to make the ideal as near as possible to the Truth."

10. "The moment I have realized God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him - that moment I am free from bondage, everything that binds vanishes, and I am free."

11. "All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark."

12. "If money helps a man to do good to others, it is of some value; but if not, it is simply a mass of evil, and the sooner it is got rid of, the better."

13. "We are responsible for what we are, and whatever we wish ourselves to be, we have the power to make ourselves. If what we are now has been the result of our own past actions, it certainly follows that whatever we wish to be in future can be produced by our present actions; so we have to know how to act."

14. "Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life – think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success."

15. "The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed."

16. “The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.”

17. “In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path”

18. “In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart. ”

19. "Be the servant while leading. Be unselfish. Have infinite patience, and success is yours."

20. “Take risks in your life, If you win, you can lead! If you loose, you can guide!?

21. “Experience is the only teacher we have. we may talk and reason all our lives, but we shall not understand a word of truth until we experience it ourselves.”

22. “Stand up, be bold, and take the blame on your own shoulders. Do not go about throwing mud at other; for all the faults you suffer from, you are the sole and only cause.”

23. “Meditation can turn fools into sages but unfortunately fools never meditate.”

24. “Learn everything that is good from others, but bring it in, and in your own way adsorb it; do not become others.”

25. “If I love myself despite my infinite faults, how can I hate anyone at the glimpse of a few faults”..!

National Youth Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance, and Key Facts

Poems written by Swami Vivekananda

1.

To The Fourth Of July

Behold, the dark clouds melt away,

That gathered thick at night and hung

So like a gloomy pall above the earth!

Before thy magic touch, the world

Awakes. The birds in chorus sing.

The flowers raise their star-like crowns-

Dew-set, and wave thee welcome fair.

The lakes are opening wide in love

Their hundred thousand lotus-eyes

To welcome thee, with all their depth.

All hail to thee, thou Lord of Light!

A welcome new to thee, today,

O sun! today thou sheddest LIBERTY!

Bethink thee how the world did wait,

And search for thee, through time and clime.

Some gave up home and love of friends,

And went in quest of thee, self banished,

Through dreary oceans, through primeval forests,

Each step a struggle for their life or death;

Then came the day when work bore fruit,

And worship, love, and sacrifice,

Fulfilled, accepted, and complete.

Then thou, propitious, rose to shed

The light of FREEDOM on mankind.

Move on, O Lord, on thy resistless path!

Till thy high noon o'erspreads the world.

Till every land reflects thy light,

Till men and women, with uplifted head,

Behold their shackles broken, and

Know, in springing joy, their life renewed!

2.

A Blessing

The Mother's heart, the hero's will,

The softest flowers' sweetest feel;

The charm and force that ever sway

The altar-fire's flaming play;

The strength that leads, in love obeys;

Far-reaching dreams, and patient ways,

Eternal faith in Self, in all,

The light Divine in great, in small;

All these and more than I could see,

Today may "Mother" grant to thee!

3.

Quest For God

O'ver hill and dale and mountain range,

In temple, church, and mosque,

In Vedas, Bible, Al Koran

I had searched for Thee in vain.

Like a child in the wildest forest lost

I have cried and cried alone,

"Where art Thou gone, my God, my love?

The echo answered, "gone."

And days and nights and years then passed

A fire was in the brain,

I knew not when day changed in night

The heart seemed rent in twain.

I laid me down on Ganges's shore,

Exposed to sun and rain;

With burning tears I laid the dust

And wailed with waters' roar.

I called on all the holy names

Of every clime and creed.

"Show me the way, in mercy, ye

Great ones who have reached the goal."

Years then passed in bitter cry,

Each moment seemed an age,

Till one day midst my cries and groans

Someone seemed calling me.

A gentle soft and soothing voice

That said 'my son' 'my son',

That seemed to thrill in unison

With all the chords of my soul.

I stood on my feet and tried to find

The place the voice came from;

I searched and searched and turned to see

Round me, before, behind,

Again, again it seemed to speak

The voice divine to me.

In rapture all my soul was hushed,

Entranced, enthralled in bliss.

A flash illumined all my soul;

The heart of my heart opened wide.

O joy, O bliss, what do I find!

My love, my love you are here

And you are here, my love, my all!



And I was searching thee -

From all eternity you were there

Enthroned in majesty!

From that day forth, wherever I roam,

I feel Him standing by

O'ver hill and dale, high mount and vale,

Far far away and high.

The moon's soft light, the stars so bright,

The glorious orb of day,

He shines in them; His beauty - might -

Reflected lights are they.

The majestic morn, the melting eve,

The boundless billowing sea,

In nature's beauty, songs of birds,

I see through them - it is He.

When dire calamity seizes me,

The heart seems weak and faint,

All nature seems to crush me down,

With laws that never bend.

Meseems I hear Thee whispering sweet

My love, "I am near", "I am near".

My heart gets strong. With thee, my love,

A thousand deaths no fear.

Thou speakest in the mother's lay

Thou shuts the babies eye,

When innocent children laugh and play,

I see Thee standing by.

When holy friendship shakes the hand,

He stands between them too;

He pours the nectar in mother's kiss

And the baby's sweet "mama".

Thou wert my God with prophets old,

All creeds do come from Thee,

The Vedas, Bible, and Koran bold

Sing Thee in Harmony.

"Thou art," Thou art" the Soul of souls

In the rushing stream of life.

"Om tat sat om." Thou art my God,

My love, I am thine, I am thine.

Important Days and Dates in January 2021