National Youth Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Speech, Slogans, Theme, and more to share

National Youth Day 2022: Youth are the future of the country and the main objective to celebrate National Youth Day is to make aware youth of the country about the ideas and ideals of Swami Vivekananda. The day also generates awareness and provides knowledge about the rights of people in India. The life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda have encouraged millions across the world.

National Youth Day is observed on 12 January to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He was born on 12 January 1863 in Kolkata, India. His lectures, writings, letters, poems, ideas motivated not only the youth of India but also the whole world. He is the founder of Ramakrishna Mission and Belur Math in Calcutta. Swami Vivekananda was a man of wisdom and a very simple human being.

The 25th National Youth Festival will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Puducherry through video conferencing. It is a five-day festival and the main aim is to increase bonding between the diverse cultures of the country to strengthen the unity of the nation.

Tomorrow, on the special occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti, I would be addressing the 25th National Youth Festival being held in Puducherry. The programme begins at 11 AM. https://t.co/WOyKqvRBuu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

At 4 PM tomorrow, 12th January, 11 new medical colleges will be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu. These medical colleges will augment health infrastructure and ensure affordable healthcare to the people of Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/s1JWwelAo3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

In the same programme, will also inaugurate a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry which will boost skill development among the youth. The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, a modern auditorium with an open air theatre will also be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/ImNdgsvbP8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

The theme for National Youth Day 2022 is "It's all in the mind." National Youth Summit will also be organised on 13 January 2022 with the purpose of bringing diverse cultures of India and integrating them into a united thread of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, through an immersive and interactive approach.

National Youth Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. It is extremely important for any country to give the right direction to its youth to make sure that the future is bright. Wishing a very Happy National Youth Day.

2. May the youth of each and every nation stay grounded, motivated, and focused in life and work towards the progress of the nation. Happy National Youth Day!

3. The future of a nation depends upon the youth of the country….. Best wishes on National Youth Day to the young brains and minds of our nation. Happy National Youth Day!

4. Youth must always be empowered with freedom but along with a sense of responsibility….. Have a Happy National Youth Day.

5. Make the best of your youth days because they are never going to come back…. Enjoy this time but also be responsible and hard working. Happy National Youth Day!

6. On the occasion of Youth Day, let us come together to contribute towards the wellness and happiness of youth for making our country a better one. Happy National Youth Day!

7. If you are young then you have everything in your favour, so make the best use of the time…. Best wishes on National Youth Day!

8. Unleash your power of dreams on this National Youth Day and Always.. Happy National Youth Day!

9. “Arise! awake and stop not until the goal is reached. Wishing you Happy National Youth Day on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Birthday.”

10. You cannot believe in the youths unless you have empowered them, In the best possible way. Happy National Youth Day to you.

National Youth Day 2022: Quotes by Swami Vivekananda

1. “The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves.”

2. “Strength is Life, Weakness is Death.

Expansion is Life, Contraction is Death.

Love is Life, Hatred is Death.”

3. "Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world."

4. “In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."

5. “The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.”

6. “The greatest sin is to think yourself weak."

7. "Anything that makes weak - physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject it as poison.”

8. “Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads, and dare to carry that out in your life. ”

9. “Arise, awake, stop not till the goal is reached.”

10. “You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.”

11. “Comfort is no test of truth. Truth is often far from being comfortable.”

12. “Experience is the only teacher we have. We may talk and reason all our lives, but we shall not understand a word of truth.”

13. “Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.”

14. "When I asked God for strength, he gave me difficult situations to face."

15. “All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything.”

National Youth Day 2022: Slogans by Swami Vivekananda

1. Be a hero. Always say, I have no fear.

2. Arise awake and stop not until the goal is achieved.

3. Experience is the only teacher we have.

4. Youth is the energy of the nation, the future of a country.

5. Youth is the gift given to all by nature, value it and use it wisely.

6. The world’s biggest strength lies in the youth.

7. The future lies with the youth, let us support them in their dreams.

8. When the youth is empowered, a country is empowered.

9. Give youth the power and see the world change for good.

10. Youth in itself is a talent but this talent perishes with time.

National Youth Day 2022: Theme

The theme of National Youth Day 2022is "It's all in the mind."

