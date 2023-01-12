National Youth Day 2023: Why is Rashtriya Yuva Diwas observed on 12 January?

National Youth Day 2023: Every year on January 12, India commemorates National Youth Day. The day is observed to commemorate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most influential leaders. This national event honors the country's youth and encourages them to embrace Vivekananda's ideas and philosophies.

Today, on Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary, we honor his contribution towards giving relevance to spiritual and Vedic knowledge across the world and making the youth more aware about their potential of making a change.#MocRemembers pic.twitter.com/v5wFmhGVYa — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 12, 2023

Why is National Youth Day observed on 12 January?

National Youth Day is observed on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who always inspired the country's youth and advocated for the proper use of youth in the country's development. He was a philosopher, social reformer, and thinker. The main goal of the celebration is to spread Swami Vivekananda's philosophy and ideals, for which he lived and worked.

Swami Vivekananda was an inspiration to many people, particularly young people, and his Vedanta teachings are well known. At a young age, he joined the Brahmo Samaj movement. A well-known figure in the Hindu Reform movement counseled the youth, believing that youth has no age and are changemakers.

For him, education meant secular learning that shaped students' personalities and instilled human values in them. He also taught me that the keys to success are patience and hard work. He believed that it was the responsibility of young people to be responsible to themselves, their families, societies, and the nation. According to him, youth have unrivaled energy and can bring about powerful changes. He urged the youth to educate themselves and emphasized the importance of service in their lives. With his inspiring quotes, teaching, and faith in youth, he remains a youth icon. “Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.”

Who introduced National Youth Day?

The Indian government first declared Swami Vivekananda's birthday, January 12, as National Youth Day in 1984. Since then, the day has been observed as National Youth Day throughout the country. The government's main goal is to improve the country's future by inspiring young people to live their lives in accordance with Swami Vivekananda's ideas. It is an excellent way to channel the boundless energy of the youth while also assisting the country's development.

Why do we celebrate National Youth Day?

National Youth Day raises awareness and knowledge about people's rights in India. It is a day to teach people how to behave properly in public. The main goal of the celebration is to inspire the youth and spread Swami Vivekananda's ideas in order to create a better future for the country.

The day, also known as Rashtriya Yuva Diwas, commemorates Swami Vivekananda's achievements and honors his ideas and philosophies.

How is National Youth Day celebrated in India?

According to Indian culture and tradition, National Youth Day, also known as Yuva Diwas or Swami Vivekananda's birthday, is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm and joy at many centers of Ramakrishna Math, Ramakrishna Mission, and their branches. There is a great mangal aarti, devotional songs, meditation, religious speech, sandhya aarti, and so on.

PIB announced, “The National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanizing them towards nation-building. It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat and Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from the 12th to the 16th of January, with the theme being “Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat”.

In addition, parades, speeches on Swami Vivekananda, recitations, songs, conventions, essay-writing competitions, seminars, and other activities are held at various schools and colleges. Swami Vivekananda's writings and lectures are also performed by students to inspire the Indian youth. Several rounds are also held not only in India but also outside the country to promote education, trust among youths, and other factors that will help the country develop.

