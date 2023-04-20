Top 39 Swami Vivekananda Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation

Best Swami Vivekananda Quotes: Swami Vivekananda, one of India's greatest spiritual figures, is credited for bringing the splendour of Hinduism to the global arena. And today we are celebrating him and his wise words to reinforce wisdom and boost your confidence. As it is believed that a brilliant quotation captures a concept or notion, which can help encourage, enlighten, or inspire others.

About Swami Vivekananda

One of the most well-known spiritual leaders, Swami Vivekananda was a prodigious thinker, a master orator, and a fierce patriot. He is a well-known individual who is credited with introducing Hinduism to the West. In Chicago, around 1983, he represented Hinduism in the Parliament of Religions, which just not made him popular but an impactful personality and undoubtedly the greatest figure at the Parliament.

He was born into an aristocratic Bengali family on 12 January 1863, in Kolkata (earlier Calcutta) and was originally named Narendra Dutt. Swami Vivekananda, a social reformer and spiritual guide, established the Ramakrishna Mission on May 1, 1897, with the intention of bringing about both personal salvation and a better world. Instead of emphasising particular people, he always concentrates on teaching universal concepts. His mind was astounding. His speeches, books, letters, poems, and thoughts inspired young people all across the world in addition to those in India.

He spread the notion that "the divine, the absolute, exists within all human beings regardless of social status" and that "seeing the divine as the essence of others will promote love and social harmony". Vivekananda saw truth, purity, and unselfishness as qualities that bolstered the intellect and connected morality to mental power. He counselled his followers to practise shraddha (faith), to be holy, and to be selfless. Brahmacharya was advocated by him, and he saw it as the basis of his eloquence and mental and physical fortitude.

Here are the Top Quotes of Swami Vivekananda to lift your spirits and remind you of your greatest potential.

Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Swami Vivekananda

"Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world."

"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."

"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

"We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."

"Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."

"Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached."

"Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin; to say that you are weak, or others are weak."

"That man has reached immortality who is disturbed by nothing material."

"Our duty is to encourage everyone in his struggle to live up to his own highest idea, and strive at the same time to make the ideal as near as possible to the Truth."

"The moment I have realized God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him - that moment I am free from bondage, everything that binds vanishes, and I am free."

"All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark."

"If money helps a man to do good to others, it is of some value; but if not, it is simply a mass of evil, and the sooner it is got rid of, the better."

"We are responsible for what we are, and whatever we wish ourselves to be, we have the power to make ourselves. If what we are now has been the result of our own past actions, it certainly follows that whatever we wish to be in the future can be produced by our present actions; so we have to know how to act.”

"Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life – think of it, dream of it, and live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, and every part of your body, be full of that idea and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success."

"The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed."

They alone live, who live for others.”

“Be not Afraid of anything. You will do Marvelous work. it is Fearlessness that brings Heaven even in a moment.”

“All love is expansion, all selfishness is contraction. Love is therefore the only law of life. He who loves lives, he who is selfish is dying. Therefore love for love's sake, because it is the only law of life, just as you breathe to live.”

“Feel nothing, know nothing, do nothing, have nothing, give up all to God, and say utterly, 'Thy will be done.' We only dream this bondage. Wake up and let it go.”

“The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.”

17. “In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are traveling in a wrong path”

18. “In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart. ”

"Be the servant while leading. Be unselfish. Have infinite patience, and success is yours."

“Take risks in your life, If you win, you can lead! If you lose, you can guide!?

“Experience is the only teacher we have. we may talk and reason all our lives, but we shall not understand a word of truth until we experience it ourselves.”

“Stand up, be bold, and take the blame on your own shoulders. Do not go about throwing mud at others; for all the faults you suffer from, you are the sole and only cause.”

“Meditation can turn fools into sages but unfortunately, fools never meditate.”

“Learn everything that is good from others, but bring it in, and in your own way adsorb it; do not become others.”

“If I love myself despite my infinite faults, how can I hate anyone at the glimpse of a few faults”..!

"Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, and every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced."

“In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling on the wrong path.”

“All power is within you; you can do anything and everything. Believe in that, do not believe that you are weak; do not believe that you are half-crazy lunatics, as most of us do nowadays. You can do any thing and everything, without even the guidance of any one. Stand up and express the divinity within you.”

“The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves.”

“The greatest sin is to think yourself weak”

“Anything that makes weak - physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject it as poison.”

“Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads, and dare to carry that out in your life. ”

“We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far. ”

Swami Vivekananda put a strong emphasis on spirituality to raise standards of living. His writings and teachings prominently feature nationalism as a theme. He stressed human development in his teachings since he thought that a nation's destiny relied on its citizens. In his words, he wished "to set in motion a machinery which will bring the noblest ideas to the doorstep of even the poorest and the meanest."