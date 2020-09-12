Hindi Diwas 2020: History, Significance and Key Facts

Hindi Diwas 2020: It is celebrated on 14 September in India to promote and propagate the official language. Hindi is also the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

The Constituent Assembly of India had espoused Hindi as India’s official language on 14th September,1949. To show its significance and to celebrate its mark of acknowledgment, we commemorate Hindi Diwas on 14 September every year. Hindi is one of the two official languages of the Union Government which is written in Devanagri script and the other language is English. It is one of the 22 languages of the Republic of India.

History of Hindi Language

The history of Hindi belongs to the Indo - Aryan division of Indo - European language family. Mughals and Persian added their own flavour to the Hindi language. We all know that hundreds of languages ​​and dialects are spoken in India. After independence, the biggest question that arose in the country was about the language. On 6 December 1946, the Constituent Assembly of India was elected to write the Constitution of India. The final draft of the Constitution was approved by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November, 1949 and it came into force throughout the country from 26 January, 1950.

Apart from India, the Hindi language is also spoken in several other countries, like Nepal, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Fiji, and Mauritius.

Why is Hindi Diwas celebrated on 14 September?

After independence, the Government of India set a goal to give an idealized look to the mother tongue of the country and set a target of grammar and orthography using the Devanagari script to bring about standardization in writing. After this, on 14 September, 1949, the Constituent Assembly decided that Hindi will be the official language of India. To propose the importance of this decision and to spread Hindi in every region, on the request of Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha, from 1953 on 14 September, India is celebrating every year Hindi Diwas. Apart from this, 14 September is also the birthday of Rajendra Singh, who worked tirelessly towards making Hindi the official language of India.

Some interesting facts about the Hindi language and Hindi Diwas

1. Hindi is the most spoken language in India. About 78% of the people of the country speak and understand Hindi.

2. The most interesting fact about Hindi is that "Hindi" is basically a Persian language word and the first Hindi poem was written by the eminent poet "Amir Khusro".

3. You will be surprised to know that the first literature on the history of the Hindi language was composed by a French writer "Grasim the Taisi".

4. In 1977, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first external affairs minister addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the first time in Hindi.

5. The word "Namaste" is the most commonly used word in the Hindi language.

6. The first web portal of Hindi came into existence in 2000, since then Hindi started making its mark on the Internet, which has now gained momentum.

7. According to "Google", the consumption of Hindi content on the Internet has increased a lot in the last few years.

8. Hindi is one of the 7 languages in India that is used to create a web address (URL).

9. In 1918, in Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Mahatma Gandhi for the first time talked about making the Hindi language as a national language. Gandhiji also called Hindi as the language of the public.

10. On 26 January, 1950, Hindi was recognised as an official language in Article 343 of the Constitution.

11. Every year from 14 September to 21 September, Rajbhasha Week or Hindi Week is celebrated on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Different competitions are organized. In fact, several events are organised in the school and offices. Its basic objective is to increase the spirit of the development of the Hindi language among people by not just limiting it to the Hindi Diwas only. During these seven days, people are explained about the benefits of the development and use of the Hindi language through essay writing and other activities.

12. Bhasha Samman has been started on Hindi Diwas to inspire people towards Hindi. This honour is given annually to such a personality of the country, who has made a special contribution to the use and upliftment of the Hindi language among the people.

13. Bhasha Samman award has been started on Hindi Diwas to inspire people towards Hindi as well as other languages. This honour is given annually to special writers for significant contribution to Indian languages and also for contribution to classical & medieval literature.

Therefore, Hindi Diwas is celebrated across the country on 14 September to spread awareness and the importance of the Hindi language. This article is the translation of the article and credit goes to the author.

