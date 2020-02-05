Indian Constitution: Parts, Schedules and Articles at a Glance

World's lengthiest written constitution had 395 articles in 22 parts and 8 schedules at the time of commencement. Now the Constitution of India has 448 articles in 25 parts and 12 schedules. There are 104 amendments (took place on 25th January 2020 to extend the reservation of seats for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and states assemblies) that have been made in the Indian constitution so far.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Mr. Thaawar Chand Gehlot on January 8, 2019. The Bill seeks to provide for the advancement of “economically weaker sections” of citizens.

Indian Constitution: Important Amendments at a Glance

The Parts of the Indian Constitution are given below:-

Parts Subject Matter Articles Covered I The Union and its territory 1 to 4 II Citizenship 5 to 11 III Fundamental Rights 12 to 35 IV Directive Principles of State Policy 36 to 51 IV-A Fundamental Duties 51-A V The Union Government 52 to 151 Chapter I - The Executive 52 to 78 Chapter II - Parliament 79 to 122 Chapter III - Legislative Powers of President 123 Chapter IV - The Union Judiciary 124 to 147 Chapter V - Comptroller and Auditor-General of India 148 to 151 VI The State Governments 152 to 237 Chapter I - General 152 Chapter II - The Executive 153 to 167 Chapter III - The State Legislature 168 to 212 Chapter IV - Legislative Powers of Governor 213 Chapter V - The High Courts 214 to 232 Chapter VI - Subordinate Courts 233 to 237 VIII The Union Territories 239 to 242 IX The Panchayats 243 to 243-O IX-A The Municipalities 243-P to 243-ZG IX-B The Co-operative Societies 243-ZH to 243-ZT X The Scheduled and Tribal Areas 244 to 244-A XI Relations between the Union and the States 245 to 263 Chapter I - Legislative Relations 245 to 255 Chapter II - Administrative Relations 256 to 263 XII Finance, Property, Contracts and Suits 264 to 300-A Chapter I - Finance 264 to 291 Chapter II - Borrowing 292 to 293 Chapter III - Property, Contracts, Rights, Liabilities, Obligations and Suits 294 to 300 Cpapter IV - Right to Property 300-A XIII Trade, Commerce and Intercourse within the Territory of India 301 to 307 XIV Services under the Union and the States 308 to 323 Chapter I - Services 308 to 314 Chapter II - Public Service Commissions 315 to 323 XIV-A Tribunals 323-A to 323-B XV Elections 324 to 329-A XVI Special Provisions relating to Certain Classes 330 to 342 XVII Official Language 343 to 351 Chapter I - Language of the Union 343 to 344 Chapter II - Regional Languages 345 to 347 Chapter III-Language of the Supreme Court, High Courts, and so on 348 to 349 Chapter IV-Special Directives 350 to 351 XVIII Emergency Provisions 352 to 360 XIX Miscellaneous 361 to 367 XX Amendment of the Constitution 368 XXI Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions 369 to 392 XXII Short title, Commencement, Authoritative Text in Hindi and Repeals 393 to 395

NOTE: Part VII ( dealing with Part - B states) was deleted by the 7th Amendment Act (1956). On the other hand, both Part IV - A and Part XIV - A were added by the 42nd Amendment Act (1976), while Part OX-A was added by the 74th Amendment Act (1992), and Part IX-B was added by the 97th Amendment Act (2011).

What is the difference between Ordinary Bill and Money Bill?

Image source:iasbaba.com

The schedules of the Indian constitution are given below:-

Numbers Subject Matter First Schedule 1. Names of the States and their territorial jurisdiction. 2. Names of the Union Territories and their extent. Second Schedule Provisions relating to the emoluments, allowances, privileges and so on of: 1. The President of India 2. The Governors of States 3. The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha 4. The Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha 5. The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in the states 6. The Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council in the states 7. The Judges of the Supreme Court 8. The Judges of the High Courts 9. The Comptroller and Auditor-General of India Third Schedule Forms of Oaths or Affirmations for: 1. The Union ministers 2. The candidates for election to the Parliament 3. The members of Parliament 4. The judges of the Supreme Court 5. The Comptroller and Auditor-General of India 6. The state ministers 7. The candidates for election to the state legislature 8. The members of the state legislature 9. The judges of the High Courts Fourth Schedule Allocation of seats in the Rajya Sabha to the states and the union territories. Fifth Schedule Provisions relating to the administration and control of scheduled areas and scheduled tribes. Sixth Schedule Provisions relating to the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. Seventh Schedule Division of powers between the Union and the States in terms of List I (Union List), List II (State List) and List III (Concurrent List). Presently, the Union List contains 100 subjects (originally 97), the state list contains 61 subjects (originally 66) and the concurrent list contains 52 subjects (originally 47). Eighth Schedule Languages recognized by the Constitution. Originally, it had 14 languages but presently there are 22 languages. They are: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri (Dongri), Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Mathili (Maithili), Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Sindhi was added by the 21st Amendment Act of 1967; Konkani, Manipuri and Nepali were added by the 71 st Amendment Act of 1992; and Bodo, Dongri, Maithili and Santhali were added by the 92nd Amendment Act of 2003. Ninth Schedule Acts and Regulations (originally 13 but presently 282) 19 of the state legislatures dealing with land reforms and the abolition of the zamindari system and of the. Parliament dealing with other matters. This schedule was added by the 1st Amendment (1951) to protect the laws included in it from judicial scrutiny on the ground of violation of fundamental rights. However, in 2007, the Supreme Court ruled that the laws included in this schedule after April 24, 1973, are now open to judicial review. Tenth Schedule Provisions relating to the disqualification of the members of Parliament and State Legislatures on the ground of defection. This schedule was added by the 52nd Amendment Act of 1985, also known as Anti-defection Law. Eleventh Schedule Specifies the powers, authority and responsibilities ofPanchayats. It has 29 matters. This schedule was added by the 73rd Amendment Act of 1992. Twelfth Schedule Specifies the powers, authority and responsibilities of Municipalities. It has 18 matters. This schedule was added by the 74th Amendment Act of 1992.

Constitution of India: features taken from other countries

Indian Polity & Governance: Complete Study Material