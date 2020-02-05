Search

Indian Constitution: Parts, Schedules and Articles at a Glance

The world's lengthiest written constitution had 395 articles in 22 parts and 8 schedules at the time of commencement. Now the Constitution of India has 448 articles in 25 parts and 12 schedules. There are 104 amendments that have been made in the Indian constitution up to January 25, 2020.
Feb 5, 2020 18:12 IST
Indian Constitution

World's lengthiest written constitution had 395 articles in 22 parts and 8 schedules at the time of commencement. Now the Constitution of India has 448 articles in 25 parts and 12 schedules. There are 104 amendments (took place on 25th January 2020 to extend the reservation of seats for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and states assemblies) that have been made in the Indian constitution so far.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Mr. Thaawar Chand Gehlot on January 8, 2019. The Bill seeks to provide for the advancement of “economically weaker sections” of citizens.

Indian Constitution: Important Amendments at a Glance

The Parts of the Indian Constitution are given below:-

Parts

Subject Matter

Articles Covered

I

The Union and its territory

1 to 4

II

Citizenship

5 to 11

III

Fundamental Rights

12 to 35

IV

Directive Principles of State Policy

36 to 51

IV-A

Fundamental Duties

51-A

V

The Union Government

52 to 151
 

Chapter I - The Executive

52 to 78
 

Chapter II - Parliament

79 to 122
 

Chapter III - Legislative Powers of President

123
 

Chapter IV - The Union Judiciary

124 to 147
 

Chapter V - Comptroller and Auditor-General of India

148 to 151

VI

The State Governments

152 to 237
 

Chapter I - General

152
 

Chapter II - The Executive

153 to 167
 

Chapter III - The State Legislature

168 to 212
 

Chapter IV - Legislative Powers of Governor

213
 

Chapter V - The High Courts

214 to 232
 

Chapter VI - Subordinate Courts

233 to 237

VIII

The Union Territories

239 to 242

IX

The Panchayats

243 to 243-O

IX-A

The Municipalities

243-P to 243-ZG

IX-B

The Co-operative Societies

243-ZH to 243-ZT

X

The Scheduled and Tribal Areas

244 to 244-A

XI

Relations between the Union and the States

245 to 263
 

Chapter I - Legislative Relations

245 to 255
 

Chapter II - Administrative Relations

256 to 263

XII

Finance, Property, Contracts and Suits

264 to 300-A
 

Chapter I - Finance

264 to 291
 

Chapter II - Borrowing

292 to 293
 

Chapter III - Property, Contracts, Rights, Liabilities, Obligations and Suits

294 to 300
 

Cpapter IV - Right to Property

300-A

XIII

Trade, Commerce and Intercourse within the Territory of India

301 to 307

XIV

Services under the Union and the States

308 to 323
 

Chapter I - Services

308 to 314
 

Chapter II - Public Service Commissions

315 to 323

XIV-A

Tribunals

323-A to 323-B

XV

Elections

324 to 329-A

XVI

Special Provisions relating to Certain Classes

330 to 342

XVII

Official Language

343 to 351
 

Chapter I - Language of the Union

343 to 344
 

Chapter II - Regional Languages

345 to 347
 

Chapter III-Language of the Supreme Court, High Courts, and so on

348 to 349

 

Chapter IV-Special Directives

350 to 351

XVIII

Emergency Provisions

352 to 360

XIX

Miscellaneous

361 to 367

XX

Amendment of the Constitution

368

XXI

Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions

369 to 392
XXII

Short title, Commencement, Authoritative Text in Hindi and Repeals

393 to 395

NOTE: Part VII ( dealing with Part - B states) was deleted by the 7th Amendment Act (1956). On the other hand, both Part IV - A and Part XIV - A were added by the 42nd Amendment Act (1976), while Part OX-A was added by the 74th Amendment Act (1992), and Part IX-B was added by the 97th Amendment Act (2011).

What is the difference between Ordinary Bill and Money Bill?

Image source:iasbaba.com

The schedules of the Indian constitution are given below:-

 Numbers

 Subject Matter

First Schedule

1. Names of the States and their territorial jurisdiction.
 

2. Names of the Union Territories and their extent.

Second Schedule

 Provisions relating to the emoluments, allowances, privileges and so on of:
 

1. The President of India
 

2. The Governors of States
 

3. The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha
 

4. The Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha
 

5. The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in the states
 

6. The Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council in the states
 

7. The Judges of the Supreme Court
 

8. The Judges of the High Courts
 

9. The Comptroller and Auditor-General of India

Third Schedule

Forms of Oaths or Affirmations for:
 

1. The Union ministers
 

2. The candidates for election to the Parliament
 

3. The members of Parliament
 

4. The judges of the Supreme Court
 

5. The Comptroller and Auditor-General of India
 

6. The state ministers
 

7. The candidates for election to the state legislature
 

8. The members of the state legislature
 

9. The judges of the High Courts

Fourth Schedule

Allocation of seats in the Rajya Sabha to the states and the union territories.

Fifth Schedule

Provisions relating to the administration and control of scheduled areas and scheduled tribes.

Sixth Schedule

Provisions relating to the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

Seventh Schedule

Division of powers between the Union and the States in terms of List I (Union List), List II (State List) and List III (Concurrent List). Presently, the Union List contains 100 subjects (originally 97), the state list contains 61 subjects (originally 66) and the concurrent list contains 52 subjects (originally 47).

Eighth Schedule

Languages recognized by the Constitution. Originally, it had 14 languages but presently there are 22 languages. They are: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri (Dongri), Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Mathili (Maithili), Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Sindhi was added by the 21st Amendment Act of 1967; Konkani, Manipuri and Nepali were added by the 71 st Amendment Act of 1992; and Bodo, Dongri, Maithili and Santhali were added by the 92nd Amendment Act of 2003.

Ninth Schedule

Acts and Regulations (originally 13 but presently 282) 19 of the state legislatures dealing with land reforms and the abolition of the zamindari system and of the. Parliament dealing with other matters. This schedule was added by the 1st Amendment (1951) to protect the laws included in it from judicial scrutiny on the ground of violation of fundamental rights. However, in 2007, the Supreme Court ruled that the laws included in this schedule after April 24, 1973, are now open to judicial review.

Tenth Schedule

Provisions relating to the disqualification of the members of Parliament and State Legislatures on the ground of defection. This schedule was added by the 52nd Amendment Act of 1985, also known as Anti-defection Law.

Eleventh Schedule

Specifies the powers, authority and responsibilities ofPanchayats. It has 29 matters. This schedule was added by the 73rd Amendment Act of 1992.

Twelfth Schedule

Specifies the powers, authority and responsibilities of Municipalities. It has 18 matters. This schedule was added by the 74th Amendment Act of 1992.

 

Constitution of India: features taken from other countries

