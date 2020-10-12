International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2020: The day is observed on 13 October as to how people and communities across the world are reducing their exposure to disasters. It spread awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face.

Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) like every year will be celebrating International Day for Disaster Reduction on 13 October.

According to HPSDMA spokesperson "the authority will carry out the 10th edition of its an annual mass awareness campaign on disaster risk reduction ‘Samarth’. It was started in 2011.

Every year for two weeks, the state-wide campaign consists of various variety of events and activities that held across districts in October for two weeks.

To spread awareness this year online and digital modes will be used to build capacities towards promoting disaster resilience in the state.

On 15 October, a tabletop mock exercise on chemical (industrial) disasters has been planned along with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to assess and review the preparedness of all stakeholders.

On 12 October, online training for officers of the district disaster management authorities and nodal officers of all departments has been planned.

HPSDMA in coordination with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) organised a three-day online training programme on 'Hill area environment' from 21 October to 23 October.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2020: Theme

The theme of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2020 is "Disaster risk governance". This year the celebration of the day is all about governance. Good disaster risk governance can be measured in the lives saved, reduction in the number of disaster-affected people, and reduced economic losses.

Climate emergence and situation of COVID-19 are warning us that we need some sort of clear vision, plans, and competent and empowered institutions that are acting on scientific evidence for the betterment of the public.

Therefore, it requires a proper national and local strategies for disaster risk reduction in place by the end of the year. This was agreed by the UN Member States when they adopted the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in 2015.

It is required to work on strategies that address not just single hazards including floods and storms but also those that respond to systemic risk that is generated by zoonotic diseases. climate shocks and also environmental breakdown.

Good national and local strategies for disaster risk reduction

These include multi-sectoral, linking policies in areas such as land use, building codes, public health, education, agriculture, environmental protection, energy, water resources, poverty reduction, and climate change adaptation.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: History

The day was started in 1989 after a call by the United Nations General Assembly. It was necessitated to promote a global culture of risk awareness and disaster reduction.

It is observed on 13 October. The third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Sendai, Japan was held in 2015. In this conference, the international community was reminded about the disasters hit hardest at the local level with the potential to cause loss of life and great social and economic upheaval.

We can't forget that sudden disasters displace millions of people every year. Disasters can be due to climate change that paves a negative impact on investment in sustainable development and the desired outcomes.

At the local level, it is necessary that the capabilities should be strengthened urgently. It applies to the risk of small-scale and large-scale disasters caused by man-made, or natural hazards, as well as related environmental, technological and biological hazards and risks.

What is a disaster?

It occurs when a hazard impacts on vulnerable people. It is said that disaster is a sudden and calamitous event that seriously disrupts the functioning of a community or society. It causes severe losses to human, material, and economic or environment that exceed the community’s or society’s ability to cope using its own resources.

Natural Types of Disaster are:

Earthquakes

Landslides

Tsunamis and volcanic activity

Avalanches and Floods

Extreme Temperatures

Drought

Wildfires

Cyclones

Storms

Disease epidemics

Insect or animal plagues, etc.

Man-Made or Technological Types of Disasters are:

Hazardous materials

Nuclear Power Plant and Nuclear Blast

Radiological emergencies

Chemical Threat and Biological weapons

Cyber Attacks

Explosion

Civil Unrest

Transport accidents, etc.

These are several ranges of challenges like climate change, unplanned-urbanization, under-development, or poverty as well as the threat of pandemics. These factors will result in increased frequency, complexity, and severity of disasters.

Source: un.org

