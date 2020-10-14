World Standards Day 2020: Current Theme, Significance, Quotes, Messages, Wishes, and winners of Poster Competition

World Standards Day 2020: It is celebrated on 14 October every year across the world to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of the thousands of experts across the world who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as International Standards.

There are some set of standards that have been established that companies, organizations, and industries have all agreed to hold up. With the help of mutual agreements, these standards have been established between these organizations as part of their participation in the ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation).

These standards help to derive the industrial revolution and nowadays it drives the advancement of all technologies from automotive to telecommunications. The day celebrates the work of these men and women and their contribution to work that makes to the world at large.

World Standards Day also celebrates the contributions of experts and scientists across the planet in developing voluntary standards within standards development organization including the International Organisation for Standards (ISO), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

Purpose behind celebrating World Standards Day

The day raises awareness about the importance of standardization to the global economy among the consumers, regulators, and industry. It was first observed in 1970.

World Standards Day 2020: Theme

The theme of World Standards Day 2020 is "Protecting the planet with standards." As we know that life on earth depends on the energy that we received from the sun. But over the last century human and large-scale industrial activities of our modern civilization have added greenhouse gases in the earth which impact our climate and all forms of life. Also, due to the rapid population of growth and broad urbanization gave a call for the responsible use of limited resources.

Therefore, to reduce the impact of humans on our planet, it is necessary for the political will, concrete action, and the right tools. Therefore, we can say that International Standards are one such tool. International Standards are created or prepared by IEC, ISO, and ITU and take into account the tried and true solutions to technical challenges.

They also help to share expertise and expert to understand how broadly within developed and developing countries alike. Let us tell you that standards cover all aspects of energy savings, water, and air quality. Several standardized protocols and methods of measurement are also provided by them. Their broad use helps in reducing the environmental impact of industrial products and processes. It also facilitates the reuse of limited resources and improves energy efficiency.

What is the significance of standardization?

The router that we use might be made in India and smartphones might be in China. Inside both router and smartphone, the chipset might be imported from Japan. But the important thing is that both work seamlessly with each other despite being made in various parts of the world. This is possible due to the standardization of frequencies.

In facilitating trade, standardization is an important tool. It helps in overcoming the technical challenges that might be faced in achieving the goals.

The world is facing rapid urbanization, globalization, an increasing global population, etc. We are also facing the issue of climate change which requires new solutions urgently. Therefore, to face all these challenges, standardization plays an important role in developing new opportunities and solutions to solve technical challenges. Protocols and methods of standardization can help in saving energy, improving air and water quality which can pave an impact on the environment.

World Standards Day 2020: Winners of the Poster competition

The winners of the World Standards Day 2020 poster contest are announced by the IEC, ISO, and ITU. The winner is Jyoti Bisht from India. The two runners up are Avishek Sahoo from India and Mohsen Jafari from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

World Standards Day: Quotes

1. "Hold yourself responsible for a higher standard than anybody expects of you. Never excuse yourself." - Henry Ward Beecher

2. "Always keep the International Standards of Quality in Mind to give yourself and your world a better place to live." - Unknown

3. "Standardisation is the fertilizer of college education. A little mat be useful, but flowers do not grow in our manure." - Martin H. Fischer

4. "We need standards with flexibility, not standardization with force if we are to get the best from our teachers." - Andy Hargreaves

5. " The wonder of nature does not become smaller because one cannot measure it by the standards of human moral and human aims." - Alber Einstein

World Standards Day: Wishes and Messages

1. International Standards meet industry demand for powerful compression capabilities. Respect and honor it. Happy World Standards Day!

2. Raise awareness about the responsibility and role that standards play in the international economy and celebrate this occasion of World Standards Day!

3. Celebrate and honor the vital enablers in guaranteeing the quality and performance of goods and services, standards. Happy World Standards Day!

4. Keep the International standards in mind and defeat technical obstructions in international commerce. Happy World Standards Day!

5. Promote international standardizations and help in eradicating the global barriers to trade. Happy World Standards Day!

6. “Quality consciousness is setting higher standards for yourself than what the world has set for you.” Happy World Standards Day!

7. Celebrate this occasion of World Standards Day by raising awareness about the significance and importance of standardization to our global economy.

Source:worldstandardscooperation.org, iso.org

