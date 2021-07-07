World Chocolate Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, Poems, History and more

World Chocolate Day 2021: It is also known as International Chocolate Day and is observed on July 7. Chocolate is one of the most luxurious desserts that can be even enjoyed and indulged on its own.

The day is observed on July 7 as on this date in 1550, chocolate was first brought to Europe. World Chocolate Day is celebrated in different countries on different days.

World Chocolate Day 2021: Quotes

1. “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt"- Charles M. Schulz

2. “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” - Linda Grayson

3. “Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive.” - Joanne Harris, Chocolat

4. “Chocolate says "I'm sorry" so much better than words.” - Rachel Vincent

5. “Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain.” - Dave Barry

6. "Look, there's no metaphysics on earth like chocolates." - Fernando Pessoa

7. "The moment of cocoa-drinking was always the moment of confidences." - Stella Benson

8. "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." - Tom Hanks

9. “Anything is good if it's made of chocolate.” - Jo Brand

10. “What you see before you, my friend, is the result of a lifetime of chocolate.” - Katharine Hepburn

11. “Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world's perfect food. ” - Michael Levine

12. "Nobody knows the truffles I've seen." - George Lang

13. "Chocolate is like duct tape. It can fix anything." - Happy Mind Designs

14. "The tantalizing aroma of chocolate involves more than three hundred chemical compounds and the flavor can have more than five hundred components." - Lori Longbotham

15. "Chocolate is food from the gods; it's energy, vitality, oneness." - Murray Langham

World Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Our friendship is as sweet as chocolate, It would keep us close for long, with its sweet taste and flavour. Happy chocolate day!

2. Money cannot buy happiness but it can buy chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

3. On this Chocolate Day, I am sending this chocolate box as an epitome of my immense love for you. Keep smiling always. Happy World Chocolate Day!

4. Sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. Happy Chocolate Day!

5. All we need in life is love but a little bit of chocolate is not harmful neither then nor now..Happy Chocolate Day!

6. May God fills your life with the deliciousness of creamy chocolates..Happy Chocolate Day!

7. Life is easier and sweeter when you have a loving partner and a box of chocolates beside you. Wishing you a Happy Chocolate Day!

8. Have World Chocolate Day, let’s enjoy the day to the fullest. Happy Chocolate Day!

9. There is no one like, chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

10. I’ll never get tired of chocolates and you! Wishing you a happy chocolate day!

11. Thank you so much for brightening up my day and making me feel special every day of the year. Happy Chocolate Day!

12. Sending you greetings full of chocolaty flavor. I really hope you know that you are the greatest everyday present for both of us!

13. These chocolates are for the person who’s sweeter than chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

14. Let’s celebrate the occasion with some chocolates with people we love. Happy Chocolate Day 2021!

15. I won’t mind if you give me all your chocolates today—a Happy Chocolate Day to you!

World Chocolate Day 2021: Poems

1.

Self-Employed

She is always asking

for more.

More hours making words,

more days finding

the things she loves—

people, art, a good font.

But she gives me

chocolates.

How can I say

no?

By L.L. Barkat

2.

My little Chocolate Mess

Bathwater and bubbles are waiting,

but my child is nowhere near.

Yet, I can see from cookie crumbs,

he's crawled from here to there.

Oh, yes! he's been in the kitchen.

I see his crooked crumb trail,

which leads to our white kitten,

with a chocolate, sticky tail!

In every room I search

for my little chocolate mess.

Then, I find him in the my bedroom,

with his hands on my new dress!

By Faye Gibson

3.

Chocolate Pleasure

Will you,Eat me; eat me,

please, like A piece,

of Reese's Pieces,

chocolate pleasure,

I melt in your mouth,

I am that Kit-Kat,

who will satisfy,

your whatchamacallit,

to make the Skor, on

Your Nutroll,

and go nutritiously,

nutrageous,

over my babyruth,

for you are, that mounds,

of full almond joy..

By Sima Mittal

