July 7- What happened on this Day?
"History is the witness of the past, the light of the truth, the living memory, the teacher of life, the messenger of antiquity." - Marcus Tullius Cicero
On July 7 several personalities' birthdays fall and are celebrated with enthusiasm namely, M.S Dhoni, Kailash Kher, Chenraj Roychand, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, etc. The date is also important as it marked the birth of Indian Cinema.
On this day, several world events also occur like New Zealand Labour party is formed, the First Farnborough airshow held, the Solomon Islands became an independent nation, etc.
July 7: What is special in Indian History on this Day
1896 - On July 7, the Lumiere Brothers showcased six films at the Watson Hotel in Bombay (now Mumbai). This marked the birth of the Indian Cinema that we know today.
Lumiere brothers were French Cinematographers. They arrived in India after proving their cinematic excellence in Paris.
1961 - Chenraj Roychand was born on July 7, 1961. He is the founder Chairman of the Jain Group. He is a visionary leader, educationist, social entrepreneur, and angel investor. He incepted the Jain Group in 1990 with the objective of providing quality educational and entrepreneurial opportunities to the masses. He established Jain College in Bangalore.
1963 - Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was born on July 7, 1963. He is an Indian filmmaker and screenwriter. He is best known for writing and directing Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
1964 - Nabam Tuki was born on July 7, 1964. He is an Indian politician and a former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. He belongs to the Indian National Congress. He has a special interest in sports and the preservation and protection of the environment.
1969 - C. Kesavan died on July 7, 1969. He was a politician, social reformer, statesman, and the Chief Minister of Travancore-Cochin during 1950-52.
1973 - Kailash Kher was born on July 7, 1973. He is an Indian playback singer and music composer. He started his career through a jingle in 2002 and thereon there was no looking then. He earned recognition and honours ranging from MTv, Filmfare, etc. to the highly coveted Padma Shri Award.
1981 - MS Dhoni an Indian international cricketer, born on July 7, 1981. He was the captain of an Indian national team in limited-overs format from 2007 to 2016.
He is considered one of the best wicket-keepers in world cricket and is also one of the finest captains India has ever had. In 2004, he made his debut in the One Day International (ODI) and played his first Test a year later.
1999 - Vikram Batra was an officer of the Indian Army who was martyred during the Kargil War in 1999 (between India and Pakistan). He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously.
Some other notable events that took place on July 7 in the world
1520 - Battle of Otumba, Mexico in which Hernan Cortes and the Tlaxcalans defeat a numerically superior Aztec force.
1550 - Traditional date Chocolate thought to have been introduced to Europe.
1753 - Jews Citizenship was granted by the British Parliament.
1777 - American Revolutionary War: Battle of Hubbardton
1802 - "The Wasp", a first comic book was published in Hudson in New York criticizing Republican politicians.
1807 - Napolean I of France signed the first Treaty of Tilsit with Alexander I of Russia.
1892 - Katipunan, the Revolutionary Phillippine Brotherhood was established which leads to the fall of the Spanish Empire in Asia.
1898 - The Organic Act was signed by the US President McKinley to annex Hawaii.
1916 - The New Zealand Labour party was formed
1928 - For the first time, sliced bread was sold by the Chillicothe Baking Company, Missouri by using the machine invented by Otto Frederick Rohwedder. This act is described as the greatest forward step in the baking industry since bread was wrapped.
1946 - Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini became the first U.S. citizen to be canonized by the Roman Catholic Church.
1947 - Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident
1950 - First Farnborough airshow held.
1954 - TANU party ((Tanganyika African National Union) was formed in Tanzania.
1969 - Equality of French-English language was approved by Canada's House of Commons.
1972 - First women FBI members was sworn in (Susan Lynn Roley & Joanne E Pierce)
1978 - The Solomon Islands became an independent nation.
1981 - Solar Challenger, a solar-powered aircraft, successfully completed a 163-mile flight across the English Channel.
1995 - Space shuttle STS-71 (Atlantis 14), lands
1996 - Space Shuttle STS 78 (Columbia 20), lands
1996 - Nelson Mandela steps down as President of South Africa
2003 - In Armenia, United Communist Party is formed
2014 - A "counter-terrorist operation" was launched by Israel, dubbed Operation Protective Edge against Hamas in Gaza.
2017 - UN's nuclear weapon ban treaty was adopted in New York without the participation of nuclear countries.
2019 - Africa's biggest economy, Nigeria, joins the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an attempt to create the world's largest free trade area.
So now you may have come to know that on July 7 several personalities' birthdays fall, and historical events occurred in India and in the world that added one more page in the history.
