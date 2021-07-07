July 7- What happened on this Day?

1896 - On July 7, the Lumiere Brothers showcased six films at the Watson Hotel in Bombay (now Mumbai). This marked the birth of the Indian Cinema that we know today. Lumiere brothers were French Cinematographers. They arrived in India after proving their cinematic excellence in Paris. 1961 - Chenraj Roychand was born on July 7, 1961. He is the founder Chairman of the Jain Group. He is a visionary leader, educationist, social entrepreneur, and angel investor. He incepted the Jain Group in 1990 with the objective of providing quality educational and entrepreneurial opportunities to the masses. He established Jain College in Bangalore. 1963 - Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was born on July 7, 1963. He is an Indian filmmaker and screenwriter. He is best known for writing and directing Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. 1964 - Nabam Tuki was born on July 7, 1964. He is an Indian politician and a former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. He belongs to the Indian National Congress. He has a special interest in sports and the preservation and protection of the environment. 1969 - C. Kesavan died on July 7, 1969. He was a politician, social reformer, statesman, and the Chief Minister of Travancore-Cochin during 1950-52. 1973 - Kailash Kher was born on July 7, 1973. He is an Indian playback singer and music composer. He started his career through a jingle in 2002 and thereon there was no looking then. He earned recognition and honours ranging from MTv, Filmfare, etc. to the highly coveted Padma Shri Award. 1981 - MS Dhoni an Indian international cricketer, born on July 7, 1981. He was the captain of an Indian national team in limited-overs format from 2007 to 2016. He is considered one of the best wicket-keepers in world cricket and is also one of the finest captains India has ever had. In 2004, he made his debut in the One Day International (ODI) and played his first Test a year later. 1999 - Vikram Batra was an officer of the Indian Army who was martyred during the Kargil War in 1999 (between India and Pakistan). He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously.