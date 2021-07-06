On this Day, July 6: What happened Today?

1782 - British-French sea battle at Negapatam (off India)

1785 - The name of US currency was resolved unanimously by the US Congress to 'Dollar' and adopts decimal coinage.

1789 - French Revolution: A committee was formed by theNational Assembly of thirty members to write a new constitution.

1885 - An anti-rabies vaccine had been given successfully tested by Louis Pasteur. On July 6, World Zoonoses Day is observed to commemorate the work of French biologist Louis Pasteur.

1917 - Port of Aqaba was captured by T. E. Lawrence from Turks

1919 - In Berlin, Institute for Sexual Science opened. It was opened by the physician Magnus Hirschfeld to establish the study of sexual science.

1924 - First photo sent experimentally across Atlantic by radio, US-England

1928 - First all-talking motion picture was shown in NY (Lights of NY).

1945 - Nicaragua becomes the first nation to ratify the Charter of the United Nations.

1947 - Ak-47 goes into production in the Soviet Union

1957 - American Althea Gibson became the first black tennis player to win the Wimbledon singles championship.

1970 - "No-fault" divorce law passed by California.

1975 - Comoros declares independence from France

1976 - Soyuz 21 carries 2 cosmonauts to Salyut 5 space station

1980 - A nuclear test was performed by France

1995 - The country's first investment law was approved by the Venezuelan Congress that allowed foreign participation in oil exploration and production.

2002 - Serena Williams an American tennis player defeated her sister Venus to win her first Wimbledon singles title.

2006 - The Nathula Pass between India and China was sealed during the Sino-Indian war, reopens for trade after 44 years.

2009 - Jadranka Kosor became the first female prime minister of Croatia

2017 - France announces that it will ban petrol and diesel cars by 2040

2018 - Malaria has been eliminated by the Paraguayan announcement was made by the World Health Organization.

2020 - As per the new UN report, Zoonotic diseases, which jump from animals to humans, are increasing due to unsustainable farming and climate change.