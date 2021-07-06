Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

On this Day, July 6: What happened Today?

On this Day, July 6: Check below some famous, interesting, and notable events that happened on July 6 in Indian and World history.
Created On: Jul 6, 2021 09:00 IST
Modified On: Jul 6, 2021 09:00 IST
On this Day July 6

Check what is special on July 6 in history. Which famous people were born, what historical events occurred, etc. In 1892, Dadabhai Naoroji elected as the first Indian Member of Parliament in Britain. July 6 is also observed as World Zoonoses Day. 

On this Day, July 6: Historical Events, Birthdays, etc. in India

1837 Ramakrishna Gopal Bhandarkar was born on July 6, 1837. He was an Indian scholar, orientalist, and social reformer.
1890 Dhan Gopal Mukerji was born in a village near Calcutta on July 6, 1890. He was the first successful Indian man of letters in the United States. In 1928, he won a Newbery Medal.
1892  In Britain, Dadabhai Naoroji was elected as the first Indian Member of Parliament.
1901 Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born in Kolkata (then Calcutta) on July 6, 1901. He is the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangha. In 1929, he began his political career when he joined the Bengal Legislative Council as a Congress candidate representing Calcutta University. 
1924 Mahim Bora was born in a tea estate in Sonitpur District on July 6, 1924. He was a prolific short story writer and a poet. He had received the Sahitya Akademi award for his most popular work 'Edhani Mahir Hanhi’ in 2001'. He was also awarded the Padma Shri
1956 Anil Madhav Dave was born in the city of Badnagar village in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on July 6, 1956.  He was known for his work on Narmada conservation. He was an Indian environmentalist and politician. He was a member of BJP and served as the Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.
1986 Jagjivan Ram died on July 6, 1986. He was an Indian politician, government official, and longtime leading spokesman for the Dalits. For more than 40 years, he served in the Lok Sabha. He was popularly known as Babuji. 
2002 Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani died on July 6, 2002 in Mumbai, India. He was popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani. He was a successful tycoon who founded Reliance Industries. 

Some other notable events that took place on July 6 in the world 

1782 - British-French sea battle at Negapatam (off India)

1785 - The name of US currency was resolved unanimously by the US Congress to 'Dollar' and adopts decimal coinage.

1789 - French Revolution: A committee was formed by theNational Assembly of thirty members to write a new constitution.

1885 - An anti-rabies vaccine had been given successfully tested by Louis Pasteur. On July 6, World Zoonoses Day is observed to commemorate the work of French biologist Louis Pasteur.

1917 - Port of Aqaba was captured by T. E. Lawrence from Turks

1919 - In Berlin, Institute for Sexual Science opened. It was opened by the physician Magnus Hirschfeld to establish the study of sexual science.

1924 - First photo sent experimentally across Atlantic by radio, US-England

1928 - First all-talking motion picture was shown in NY (Lights of NY).

1945 - Nicaragua becomes the first nation to ratify the Charter of the United Nations.

1947 - Ak-47 goes into production in the Soviet Union

1957 - American Althea Gibson became the first black tennis player to win the Wimbledon singles championship.

1970 - "No-fault" divorce law passed by California.

1975 - Comoros declares independence from France

1976 - Soyuz 21 carries 2 cosmonauts to Salyut 5 space station

1980 - A nuclear test was performed by France

1995 - The country's first investment law was approved by the Venezuelan Congress that allowed foreign participation in oil exploration and production.

2002 - Serena Williams an American tennis player defeated her sister Venus to win her first Wimbledon singles title.

2006 - The Nathula Pass between India and China was sealed during the Sino-Indian war, reopens for trade after 44 years.

2009 - Jadranka Kosor became the first female prime minister of Croatia

2017 - France announces that it will ban petrol and diesel cars by 2040

2018 - Malaria has been eliminated by the Paraguayan announcement was made by the World Health Organization.

2020 - As per the new UN report, Zoonotic diseases, which jump from animals to humans, are increasing due to unsustainable farming and climate change.

