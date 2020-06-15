Global Wind Day 2020: Current Objective and History

वैश्विक पवन दिवस 75 से अधिक देशों में आयोजित किया जाता है, पवन फार्म संचालन में हैं और ऊर्जा स्वच्छ और संयुरी स्रोतों से उत्पन्न होती है।

लोग इस दिन पवन खेतों का दौरा करते थे, विशेषज्ञों से मिलते थे, घटनाओं में शामिल होते थे और पवन ऊर्जा का समर्थन करने के लिए कार्रवाई करते थे।

ग्लोबल विंड डे 2020: इतिहास

यूरोपीय पवन ऊर्जा संघ (EWEA) और ग्लोबल विंड एनर्जी काउंसिल (GWEC) इस दिन को मनाने के लिए भागीदारों के विभिन्न नेटवर्क के साथ समन्वय करते हैं। वैश्विक पवन दिवस की शुरुआत यूरोप में 2007 में और 2009 में वैश्विक स्तर पर हुई थी।

ग्लोबल विंड डे 2020: इवेंट्स

- लोग तटवर्ती और अपतटीय पवन खेतों की यात्रा करते थे।

- अभियान से जुड़ें और पवन ऊर्जा के संबंध में जानकारी लें।

- कई शहरों में, प्रदर्शन टरबाइन स्थापित किए गए हैं।

- कार्यशालाएं आयोजित की जाती हैं।

- पवन परेड

चक्रवात- भारत में संरचना, प्रकार और चक्रवात प्रवण क्षेत्र

आपको बता दें कि 2007 में ईडब्ल्यूईए द्वारा ग्लोबल विंड डे का उद्घाटन वर्ष आयोजित किया गया था। उत्सव के पीछे मुख्य उद्देश्य राष्ट्रीय पवन ऊर्जा संघों और पवन ऊर्जा के क्षेत्र में सक्रिय कंपनियों द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रमों का समन्वय करना था। यूरोप में, पवन दिवस लगभग 18 देशों में पहुंचा और लगभग 35,000 लोगों ने भाग लिया।

- 2008 में, वैश्विक पवन दिवस लगभग 20 यूरोपीय देशों में पहुंचा और लगभग 100,000 लोगों ने भाग लिया।

- In 2009 EWEA joined forces with GWEC and coordinate the Global Wind Day event across the World. In 2009, around 300 events were organised in almost 35 countries and reached approx 1 million people.

- In Portugal in 2009, Global Wind Day was celebrated as a Wind Parade event.

Several events are organised around the world. Even in 2018, GWEC and WindEurope launched a global photo competition to capture the power of wind on Global Wind Day.

What is Wind energy?

The wind is moving air and is a form of energy. It is caused by differences in air pressure within our atmosphere. Under high pressure, air moves toward areas of low pressure. Let us tell you that the greater the difference in pressure, the faster the air flows. As we know that Cyclone Vayu may hit the Gujarat state. It is also the windstorm which may cause landfills. Winds can range from a light breeze on a hot summer day to tornadoes and hurricanes or cyclones with speeds of hundreds of kilometers per hour.

When we see Air, it does not seem like anything but during a windstorm, its presence can be seen. Wind may lift roofs off buildings, blow down power lines, accidents at highways, push car, trucks etc.

How Wind is formed?

It is formed by the uneven heating of the Earth by the sun. You can't see it but you can feel it. When there is a difference in atmospheric pressure winds are generated. Let us understand the phenomena:

At the Equator, due to sun water and land are more warm as any other part of the globe. Therefore, warm equatorial air rises higher into the atmosphere and migrates towards the poles. This is known as a low-pressure system. Now, at the same time, cooler or denser air moves over the surface of the earth towards the equator to replace the heated air. This is known as a high-pressure system. Winds generally blow from a high-pressure areas to low-pressure areas. And the boundaries between these two areas is known as the front. Various types of wind and weather patterns are caused between fronts. Like prevailing winds that blow from a single direction over a specific area if the Earth. And the areas where these prevailing winds meet are known as convergence zones.

इसलिए, 15 जून को वैश्विक पवन दिवस पवन ऊर्जा के महत्व के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए मनाया जाता है।

पर्यावरण के मुद्दे और सम्मेलन

जलवायु परिवर्तन क्या है और यह हमें कैसे प्रभावित करता है?