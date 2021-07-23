National Thermal Engineer Day 2021: History, Significance, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and More

National Thermal Engineer Day 2021: The main objective behind celebrating the day is the commitment and dedication that the thermal engineers show.

National Thermal Engineer Day is celebrated on 24 July every year to commemorate the importance of this form of energy in the world and the contributions of those people who work with heat management.

What is Thermal Energy?

It is the energy contained inside a system that is responsible for its temperature. Heat is the flow of thermal energy. The thermodynamics branch of physics deals with how heat is transferred between various systems and how is work done in the process.

National Thermal Engineer Day: History

The day was established by Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) in July 2014. The day recognise the innovation and commitment of the motivated and dedicated electronics and engineering industry.

National Thermal Engineer Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Teaching thermal physics is as easy as teaching a song, you think you make it simpler when you make it slightly wrong." - Mark Zemansky

2. "The thermal agency by which mechanical effect may be obtained is the transference of heat from one body to another at a lower temperature." - Sadi Carnot

3. “Science is about knowing; engineering is about doing.”- Henry Petroski

4. “What we usually consider as impossible are simply engineering problems… there’s no law of physics preventing them.” - Michio Kaku

5. “Engineering stimulates the mind.”- Bruce Dickinson

6. “Science is beautiful when it makes simple explanations of phenomena or connections between different observations. Examples include the double helix in biology and the fundamental equations of physics.”- Stephen Hawking

7. "Engineers Like To Solve Problems. If There Are No Problems Handily Available, They Will Create Their Own Problems." - Scott Adams

8. "The scientist discovers a new type of material or energy and the engineer discovers a new use for it.” - Gordon Lindsay Glegg

9. "Science can amuse and fascinate us all, but it is engineering that changes the world.” - Isaac Asimov

10. “The engineer has been, and is, a maker of history.” - James Kip Finch

11. “Physics is about questioning, studying, probing nature. You probe, and, if you’re lucky, you get strange clues.”- Lene Hau

12. “At its heart, engineering is about using science to find creative, practical solutions. It is a noble profession.” - Queen Elizabeth II

13. “The ideal engineer is a composite … He is not a scientist, he is not a mathematician, he is not a sociologist or a writer; but he may use the knowledge and techniques of any or all of these disciplines in solving engineering problems.” - Nathan W. Dougherty

14. "Architecture Begins Where Engineering Ends." - Walter Gropius

15. “There’s nothing I believe in more strongly than getting young people interested in science and engineering, for a better tomorrow, for all humankind.”- Bill Nye

National Thermal Engineer Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Engineers see the world through different eyes.

2. Thermal engineers are the reason we all getting, electricity, natural hot water in our houses. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

3. Everybody says engineering is so easy that it is just like walking in a park. But, only engineers know that park is called Jurassic Park. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

4. Each of the engineers out there is responsible for creating a world that even the creator could never imagine. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

5. Feel special today for what you are. An engineer’s profession is a pride of the nation. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

6. The more thermal engineer a country has, the more technically advanced it is. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

7. A good scientist is a person with good knowledge. A good thermal engineer is a person with great ideas. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

8. Thermal engineering is all about finding suitable and practical solutions to existing problems. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

9. Thermal engineering is all about atoms, nucleus energy, and temperature.

10. Thermal engineers are needed to be honored and motivated, making them essential this day started. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

11. Its thermal engineers who keep our homes safe from unseen energy. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

12. Thermal engineers save us in a way we even don’t know ever existed. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

13. Thermal engineers don’t have the word bored in their dictionary. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

14. The country which invests in their thermal engineers never runs out of energy. Happy National Thermal Engineer Day!

15. Warm greetings on Engineers Day to you for putting your heart and soul into your profession, for creating such unique innovations, and for surprising us every day.

Important Days and Dates in July 2021