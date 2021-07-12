Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Date, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, and Delicacies

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra began on 12 July 2021 sans devotees. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the annual journey of Lord Jagannath with his siblings-- Lord Balbhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, the devotees can virtually celebrate the festival by watching the proceedings of Rath Yatra on television, wishing friends and family virtually on social media, connecting with them through video calls, and by cooking traditional delicacies.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 Wishes and Messages

- May the felicity and harmonious relations, surround you with his endless, love and physical intensity. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra!

- On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, wishing you and your family joy, happiness and good health.

- On this Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, may you be blessed with Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra, and Subhadra’s choicest blessings. A very blissful Rath Yatra to you and your loved ones.

- Greetings on the holy occasion of Rath Yatra! May the divine trinity bestow upon us peace, prosperity, and good fortune. Wishing you Jagannath Puri Yatra 2021.

- Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath to fight against evil. Happy Rath Yatra 2021.

- May your hard efforts to serve the Lord and pull his chariot come off well. I truly hope you are showered with all that you need.

- Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath on the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness.

- Let us bow to the Gods on this special day to pray for better times and destruction of evil from the earth. Have a joyous Rath Yatra!

- With so many people coming from the various corners of the world, it is important that you take care of yourself and stay safe while devoting to god with all your heart. Have a happy Rath Yatra.

- May every Indian be happy and prosperous on this Rathyatra Festival. Jai Jagannath!

- If your strength seems to fail during this auspicious task, just remember Lord Jaganath’s brave tasks and let them inspire you.

- The challenge of a Rath Yatra is such that those who manage it shall find life less challenging.

- Jai Baba Jagannath! Let’s celebrate the glory of Lord Jagannath to destroy the evil from the face of the earth. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra

- During the Rath Yatra, you might feel like dying from the pain, but once you complete it, you will feel like you’ve been born again. Bless you.

- May Lord Jagannath bring in the best colours of success, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Wishing you and your family a blessed Rath Yatra!

- The more faith you have in God, the less pain you shall feel while pulling the Rath. Invest your power in God and get back all the blessings.

Delicacies that you can cook at home

1- Dalma: It is made up of mixed vegetables and lentils without oil.

2- Santula: It is either fried or boiled and served with Indian bread and rice. Papaya, Brinjal, Tomato, and Potato are the main ingredients.

3- Khicede: It includes rice, lentils, sugar, coconut and cinnamon powder and is served with papad and curd.

4- Rasabali: It is a sweet dish made up of deep-fried cottage cheese.

5- Pitha: It is a sweet dish made up of rice. There are various kinds of Pitha such as Chakuli Pitha, Endhuri Pitha, Arisa Pitha and Madha Pitha.

6- Khaja: It is made from wheat flour and sugar and is layered with or without dry fruit stuffing.

7- Chenna Poda: The dish is made from cottage cheese and caramelised sugar.

Amid the horrific COVId-19 pandemic, this is the second year when this auspicious festival is celebrated without any devotees. May the festival of car bring peace and to everyone’s life and erase the sorrows and evil from the face of the earth.

