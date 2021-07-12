GK Quiz on Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the famous festivals celebrated in Puri, Odisha in India. The festival began today, i.e., 12 July 2021, and will continue for nine days. Like last year, this year too, the festival will be celebrated without devotees.

1. The world-famous annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began on which date in 2021?

A. 21 June

B. 12 July

C. 23 June

D. 10 July

Ans. B

Explanation: The world-famous annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began on 12 July 2021.

2. Rath Yatra festival is dedicated to......

A. Lord Krishna

B. Goddess Subhadra

C. Lord Balabhadra

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: Jagannath Rath Yatra festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (Lord Krishna), his sister Goddess Subhadra and his elder brother Lord Balabhadra or Balaram.

3. What is the name of Lord Balabhadra's chariot?

A. Taladhwaja

B. Langaladhwaja

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

Ans. C

Explanation: The name of Lord Balabhadra's chariot is Taladhwaja or Langaladhwaja.

4. The famous Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra is also known as.....

A. Chariot Festival

B. Car Festival

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

Ans. C

Explanation: Odisha is the Land of festivals known worldwide during the monsoons for the spectacular festival, Ratha Yatra, or the Car Festival or the Chariot festival.

5. What are the colours of Lord Jagannath's Chariot?

A. Red and Yellow

B. Green and Blue

C. Golden and Green

D. Red and Blue

Ans. A

Explanation: The largest rath soaring at forty-five feet is the red and yellow chariot of Lord Jagannath.

6. The three deities are taken from the Jagannath Temple to which temple?

A. Gundicha temple

B. Lord Ganesha Temple

C. Goddess Laxmi Temple

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: Devotees pull these large chariots of three deities three kilometres down the main avenue to the ‘Garden home’ of the deities, the house of their aunt, Gundicha, that is Gundicha temple.

7. The return journey of the three siblings from Gundicha temple is known as...

A. Bahuda Yatra

B. Bhadra Yatra

C. Sunabesha Yatra

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: The three siblings leave their Aunt’s house and embark on the ‘Bahuda Yatra’ (the return journey).

8. The yatra ends with the ......, which marks the return of the deities into the Garbha-Griha.

A. Nira Bujen

B. Niladri Bije

C. Griha Yatra

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: The yatra ends with the Niladri Bije, which marks the return of the deities into the Garbha-Griha.

9. On which day the chariot construction for the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings start?

A. Chandan Jatra

B. Akshaya Tritiya

C. Rupakara Day

D. Nayagarh Tritiya

Ans. B

Explanation: On Akshaya Tritiya day the chariot construction for the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings start. The chariot construction work is carried out by seven groups of carpenters and artisans as per tradition and lineage.

10. The name of Lord Jagannath's chariot is...

A. Deva Dalan

B. Darpadalan

C. Nandighosha

D. Balahaka

Ans. C

Explanation: The Chariot of Lord Jagannath is called Nandighosha. It alone takes two months to construct.

