Father’s Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance and Celebrations of this Special Day

Happy Father's Day 2022: Fathers are the backbone of the family and our pillars of strength. They are truly special. While we tell them the whole year that they are special to us, there is also a specific day to celebrate all they add to our lives. Our father is our mentor, guide, strength, friend, and cheerleader. In various countries, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, including in India. This year, it falls on June 19.

Father, the most integral part of the family burns his desire to fulfill the wants of his children. In several countries like the USA, Canada, UK, France, India, China, Japan, Philippines, and South Africa Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. However, this day is also celebrated on other days like in Russia it is celebrated on 23rd February, 19 March in Spain, the first Sunday of June in Switzerland, the second Sunday of June in Austria and Belgium, 21st June in Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, first Sunday of September in Australia, New Zealand, etc.

Father’s Day: History

The Father's Day origin is not clear but can be considered from two stories.

According to the first story, in 1910, during a Mother's Day church service a person named Sonora Smart Dodd from Washington suggested that like a mother even fathers should be honoured equally that is the love that we give to our mothers and celebrate Mother’s Day similarly Father's Day should also be celebrated. She said this because she had lost her mother when she was 16 and his father had taken care of her and her other 5 siblings. Her father was an American Civil War Veteran. She went and approached Spokane's Ministerial Association and asked them to declare Father's Day on 5 June because that day was her father's birthday. For the minister to prepare the service the date suggested by Sonora was too soon, so he presented a few weeks later o 19 June. From then on, Washington started celebrating Father's Day on the third Sunday in June.

It is considered that in Spokane, Washington the first Father's Day was observed on 19 June 1910. This became an annual event in Spokane. The concept was soon picked up in various towns. Various states and organisations were trying and lobbying Congress to declare Father's Day as an annual event. President Woodrow Wilson approved this idea in 1919. President Calvin Coolidge made it a national event in 1924, President Lyndon Johnson signed a presidential making Father's Day a national commemorative day, and the third Sunday in June would be Father's Day in 1966. In 1972, President Richard Nixon made this proclamation permanent.

The second story talks about Father's Day origin as Grace Golden Clayton wanted to establish Father’s Day for those children who had lost their fathers in a mine explosion. This mishappening took the lives of around 360 men in the town. She wanted that there should be a day for the children to honour and remember their fathers. This happened in 1908 and till then Father's Day was not yet established. But yes we can say that the concept of celebrating Father's Day can be traced from here. Hence, Father's Day was established and became an international event after the proposal of Sonora Smart Dodd as discussed above.

Father's Day: Significance

Mothers are considered birth givers who take care of the family and nurture their children. Similarly, Father is the support system of the family. They are the heroes of the family, a pillar of confidence, and no doubt a shoulder to cry on in the time of need. Fathers are the backbone of the family. They play a big role in the life of children in making life disciplined, giving ethics, and providing guidance at every point possible. Fathers struggle the whole day and make a life for their children, provide all the things that children demand but never show what they do for their children the whole day. This day celebrates male parenting. No doubt as much as mothers are important fathers too is an important part of the family. This day has a lot of significance everything can't be explained in words. So, take time for your fathers and make them feel special and yes don't forget to wish them.

Happy Father's Day 2022: Celebrations

This day is dedicated to all fathers, grandfathers, and forefathers, their numerous sacrifices, and imparting moral values. Father's love has no boundaries and it gives immense strength to their children. On this day, families gather together and celebrate, go out for dinner, and children give gifts to their fathers. In various schools and organisations, several activities are done to make children learn the importance of a father's role in their lives.

So, it is not wrong to say that father's set an example for their children by doing hard work and accomplishing their big feats, requirements, and also the way they remain calm even during tough times. This day provides an opportunity for the children to show their love and care for their fathers. It is a fact that fathers mostly are reserved in the sense that they are not much vocal about their love for children and also don't believe to show or display love. So, this day is to give a lot of affection, love, and care to your father.

Happy Father's Day!

