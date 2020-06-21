Father’s Day 2020: Date, Quotations, Wishes, Messages, Poems and Gifts

Father's Day 2020: Father is the pillar and backbone of the family. Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day is also celebrated with full enthusiasm in several countries. This is the day to thank fathers for the sacrifices, immense love, care, efforts and contributions towards raising their children.

As we know that due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is not possible to celebrate outside or there are restrictions in various countries of the world. But celebrations can be done at home. Here we are providing some quotations, messages, and wishes that you can use and greet your father on Father's Day.

Quotations on Father’s Day

1. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." - Jim Valvano

2. "I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection." - Sigmund Freud

3. "One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." - George Herbert

4. "A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men" - Gregory E. Lang

5. "The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself but for his family.” - Reed Markham

6. "A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." - Billy Graham

7. "By the time a man realises that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he's wrong." - Charles Wadsworth

8. "An almost perfect relationship with his father was the earthly root of all his wisdom." - C.S. Lewis

10. "Life doesn't come with an instruction book-that is why we have fathers." - H. Jackson Browne

Wishes or Messages on Father’s Day

1. Dad you have given me the best things in life.

Your time, your care and your love.

I'm truly grateful to have you in my life.

Happy Father's Day!

2. Happy Father's Day

Means more than flowers and gifts

It means saying Thank You.

It means saying I Love You.

You are the best dad and my best friend.

Today is your day.

3. Dad, thank you for always taking my hand and showing me the way.

Happy Father's Day!

4. I may have not been the best child in the world.

But that didn't stop you from being the

Best Daddy ever!

Thank you so much for everything!

5. A father is neither an anchor to hold us back,

nor a sail to take us there,

but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.

Happy Father's Day!

6. The reason behind the success of your children is you as you supported them and helped them at every point to work hard for their dreams.

Wishing Happy Father's Day to a wonderful dad!

7. I have learned everything required to live a good life from you!

Thank you for always being there dad!

Happy Father's Day!

8. The reason why daughters love their dad the most is that there is at least one man in the world who will never hurt her.

Happy Father's Day!

9. A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.

Wishing you Happy Father’s Day!

10. Thanks for becoming a kid, a friend, and a parent at times when I needed the perfect person beside me! You are the best man I have known!

Happy Father’s Day!

Poems on Father’s Day

1. Daddy,

I have made prints of my little feet

so you can remember when I was

so small and sweet.

I will grow as the years go past

but my love for you

will always last.

Author unknown

2. My daddy's hands do many things

To Help me every day

He cares for me, he hugs me

And he helps me find my way

I like to hold his hand in mine

To feel his strength and love

As a reminder of my love for him

I'm giving him this glove

Author unknown

3. Dad, it is not possible

To count the things

That you have done

To make the home

Within your care

A pleasant, happy one.

But it is possible

To let you know...

As this is meant to do

That there is no Dad

In the world

As wonderful as you!

Author unknown

4. God made a father who is,

as sweet as a nectar,

as brave as a lion,

as cheerful as a bear,

and he gave such dear father to me.

Author unknown

5. To my dad on his day

Of whom I am a living will

May your happiness fulfill

Your goodness, as is just and right

Deeds are seeds upon the night

As wind and wonder have their way

Delivering the destined light.

Author unknown

