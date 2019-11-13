World Kindness Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, Celebrations, Facts & More

World Kindness Day 2022: World Kindness Day is celebrated in several countries like the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and U.A.E, etc. This day provides us an opportunity to act kindly to others and no doubt kindness is an essential unifying human principle. The act of kindness brings people together and creates a sort of positive vibe in the surrounding.

World Kindness Day: History

In the mid-1990s, the Small Kindness Movement conducted a conference to invite participants from all over the world to come and share their stories about the kindness movements they started in their own countries. The conference was successful and another was held in 1997. These conferences boosted the World Kindness Movement. And finally, in 1998 World Kindness Day was established by the World Kindness Movement. In 1997, at the Tokyo conference, Japan brought kindness organizations of various nations together and emphasized the necessity of a global kindness movement. In 2000 November, The World Kindness Movement was also launched in Singapore. Several countries celebrate World Kindness Day on 13 November and are a part of the World Kindness Movement group.

What is the aim of celebrating World Kindness Day?

The aim of celebrating World Kindness Day is to highlight and encourage people, society, and the community to do good things and be kind to everyone. Also, this day provides a reminder that kindness quality has the power to be together and create a kinder world where all people can work together. No doubt it is not easy to comprehend but even a small act can make a difference. This day also inspires us to believe that one act of kindness can make a global change among us, in society, and in the community.

What is kindness?

It is a quality that is defined as being friendly, generous, and considerate. Words related to kindness are affection, warmth, gentleness, concern, care, etc. Being kind requires courage and strength. It is an interpersonal skill. Kindness is a willingness to celebrate another’s success and help a person when he or she is in need.

What are the attributes of a kind person?

- Empathy

- Good listening skills

- Social

- Generous

- Charitable

- Helpful

- Courteous

- Engage in perspective-taking

- Caring/nurturing

Therefore, World Kindness Day is observed on 13 November to promote the act of Kindness and to highlight the importance of being kind.

