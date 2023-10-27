7 Countries Where iPhone 15 is Cheaper Than India

The iPhone 15 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year, and it's sure to be a hot commodity when it launches later this year. However, if you're looking to save some money on your iPhone purchase, you may want to consider buying it from one of the seven countries where it's cheaper than India.

Here is a list of the top 7 countries where the iPhone 15 is cheaper than India:

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE is one of the best places to buy an iPhone, as there are no taxes or duties on electronics. This means that the iPhone 15 is expected to be significantly cheaper in the UAE than it is in India.

2. Hong Kong

Hong Kong is another great place to buy an iPhone, as there is no sales tax on electronics. Additionally, the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the US dollar, which means that the iPhone 15 is expected to be slightly cheaper in Hong Kong than it is in the US.

3. Thailand

Thailand is a great option for those looking to buy an iPhone on a budget. The Thai baht is relatively weak against the US dollar, which means that the iPhone 15 is expected to be significantly cheaper in Thailand than it is in India.

4. Canada

Canada is another great option for those looking to buy an iPhone. The Canadian dollar is slightly weaker than the US dollar, which means that the iPhone 15 is expected to be slightly cheaper in Canada than it is in the US. Additionally, Canada has a lower sales tax than India.

5. Japan

Japan is a great option for those looking to buy an iPhone with the latest and greatest features. Japanese carriers often offer exclusive deals on iPhones, and the iPhone 15 is expected to be no exception. Additionally, the Japanese yen is relatively weak against the US dollar, which means that the iPhone 15 is expected to be slightly cheaper in Japan than it is in the US.

6. Vietnam

Vietnam is a great option for those looking to buy an iPhone at a discounted price. Vietnamese retailers often offer discounts on iPhones, and the iPhone 15 is expected to be no exception. Additionally, the Vietnamese dong is relatively weak against the US dollar, which means that the iPhone 15 is expected to be significantly cheaper in Vietnam than it is in India.

7. Mexico

Mexico is a great option for those looking to buy an iPhone without having to pay sales tax. There is no sales tax on electronics in Mexico, which means that the iPhone 15 is expected to be slightly cheaper in Mexico than it is in the US. Additionally, the Mexican peso is relatively weak against the US dollar, which means that the iPhone 15 is expected to be slightly cheaper in Mexico than it is in the US.