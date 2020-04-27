World Veterinary Day 2020: Theme, Objectives and History

History of World Veterinary Day

The first International Veterinary Congress was held in 1863 under the leadership of Dr. J. Gamgee. Later on, this initiative was converted into the World Veterinary Association (WVA) today.

The WVA is the umbrella organization for International associations of veterinarians working in different areas of veterinary medicine and National Veterinary Associations. The WVA unites and represents the veterinary professionals globally.

Celebration of the World Veterinary Day was started in 2000 as an annual celebration of the veterinary professionals.

Objectives of World Veterinary Day

This day is celebrated to promote animal health and welfare. This day focused on the realisation that animals and men live interconnected lives, so their existence depends on each other.



World Veterinary Association (WVA) organise a congress in different parts of the world at the gap of every two years.

The actions of this association are mainly focused on the mitigation of climate change effects, responsible and wise use of natural resources, and ensure proper disposal of medicines.

How is it celebrated?

The WVA organise several meetings and seminars to discuss new findings and share knowledge related to the safeguard our environment for future generations and ensure the co-existence of the human and animals.

Due to the corona outbreak, the WVA Congress has become virtual to ensure social distancing norms this year 2020.

The WVA and Global Animal Medicines Association also gives an annual award to a World Veterinary Association member working alone or with other groups. This award is given to only those whose work/contribution is found as per the theme of the WVA. This award includes a sum of $2,500.

The World Veterinary Day 2020 Application for Award

The theme of the World Veterinary Day 2020 is “Environmental protection for improving animal and human health.” So this year the award will be given to the best contributor in the field of Environmental protection.

In 2019, the theme of World Veterinary Day was the “Value of Vaccination.”

The Uganda Veterinary Association has done a great job by organising a number of vaccination campaigns in different animal species and preparing public events to promote the theme and the veterinary profession in Uganda.

So World Veterinary Day Award, 2019 was given to the Uganda Veterinary Association.

Currently, applications are open for the World Veterinary Day Award 2020. This award will be given to the best contributors to the theme of 2020. The last date for the submission of the application is 25th May 2020.

So if any WVA Member has done a great job on the theme of World Veterinary Day 2020, he/she can file the application.

