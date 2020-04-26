World Intellectual Property Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Facts

World Intellectual Property Day 2020: It is also known as World IP Day. Due to coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to be safe therefore, WIPO is not organising any physical events, and encourages the community of World IP Day to celebrate via virtual channels. The day is celebrated to make people know how intellectual property (IP) rights encourages innovation and creativity. This year World IP Day puts innovation and support the efforts to create a green future. It is a need to care for our earth our home.

It was established by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO). It promotes the role of IP in stimulating innovation and creativity.

In fact, World Intellectual Property Day provides an opportunity for IP offices, inventors and enterprises whether big or small to discuss and connect each other about the emerging various innovations that will help in shaping the world and also improves the living of people.

World Intellectual Property Day 2020: Theme

The theme of World Intellectual Property Day 2020 is "Innovate for a Green Future".

The campaign celebrates several inspiring inventors and creators across the globe who are working for a green future that is on cleaner alternatives to legacy fossil-fuel-based technologies and better and more sustainable food and natural resource management systems. It will also focus on how innovation, development and diffusion of eco-friendly technologies will enable to tackle the climate crisis and build a green future.

World IP Day message by WIPO Director General Francis Gurry – "Together we can innovate for a greener, brighter and more sustainable future."

World Intellectual Property Day: History

Do you know that the WIPO is a specialised agency of the United Nations?

It is committed to developing a balanced and approachable international intellectual property (IP) system, which reward creativity, encourage innovation and contributes to economic development while safeguarding the public interest.

In 2000, WIPO's member states designated April 26, the day on which the WIPO Convention came into force in 1970. They want to minimise the gap between IP as a business or legal concept and its relevance to people's lives.

How is World Intellectual Property Day celebrated?

To promote World Intellectual Property Day every year, WIPO works together with several agencies of government, non-government organisations, community groups and individuals to organise events and activities.

- Stage concerts or various public performances focussed around the World IP Day theme.

- Essay competitions for young people on the theme of World IP Day.

- Seminars or free lectures in several universities are provided to build awareness about the IP and its benefits.

- To explain the link between innovation and intellectual property various exhibitions in museums, art galleries, schools and other educational institutions are organised on the World IP Day.

- On 26 April some local intellectual and copyright offices may have open to promote World IP Day. But due to COVID-19, this year celebration WIPO is not organising any events. The celebration will not be there, it is necessary to be safe and to take appropriate precautions.

Therefore, we can say that every year on 26 April World Intellectual Property Day is observed to spread awareness about the role that intellectual property rights (patents, trademarks, industrial designs, copyright) play in encouraging innovation and creativity.

