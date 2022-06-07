World Brain Tumor Day 2022: Know Theme, History, Significance and Facts

World Brain Tumor Day 2022: A brain tumor is a mass growth of abnormal cells in the brain. Various types of brain tumors exist. Some are noncancerous and some are cancerous. It can begin in the brain or cancer can begin in other parts of the body and then spread to the brain as secondary brain tumors.

World Brain Tumor Day is observed on June 8 to spread awareness and educate people about brain tumors. Various myths and misconceptions exist regarding brain tumors. Check below for some facts, history, and significance of the day.

The brain is the powerhouse of the body. This year's theme for the event is "Together We Are Stronger." The keys to survival of brain tumors are awareness, early detection, timely treatment, and adequate follow-up treatment course.

German Brain Tumour Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V.), a nonprofit organisation, first marked this day in the year 2000 to spread awareness about the brain tumour among the general public. Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe was founded in 1998 and have more than 500 registered members from fourteen nations. It provides support to the patients and their family members besides scientists and health professionals.

History of World Brain Tumor Day

Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe declared World Brain Tumor Day in 2000 as an international commemoration day. World Brain Tumor Day is now celebrated annually on 8 June as a tribute to all brain tumour patients and their families.

What is Brain Tumor?

Before understanding what is brain tumour, first, we will learn about tumor. A tumor is basically an abnormal lump or growth of cells.

In the body, there are mainly two main types of tumors namely

• Benign

• Malignant

If the cells in the tumor are normal, it is benign (it means something wrong happened and the cells overgrew and produced a lump). If the cells are abnormal and start growing uncontrollably, then they are cancerous cells, and the tumor is malignant. A brain tumor occurs when abnormal cells produce within any part of the brain. The tumor can be benign (non-cancerous) and Malignant (cancerous).

Causes of Brain Cancer:

Any specific cause of brain tumors is not known yet. Many doctors believe exposure to radiation (like x-rays) for a long time can cause brain tumor. Some also believe that gadgets like mobile phones are causing various types of cancers including brain tumor, however, the fact is not proven yet. Many types of research into this field are still going on.

Symptoms of Brain Tumour

According to the data provided by National Health Portal (by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India), depending upon the location of the tumor on the part of the brain the symptoms may vary, some common symptoms are problems with vision, headaches, seizures, vomiting. Mental changes may be also observed. Sometimes the person may also feel difficulty in walking, speaking, and sensation.

Diagnosis of Brain Tumour:

Depending upon the symptoms and history, doctors can use the following tests to diagnose the brain tumor

MRI and CT scan: Doctors may use these imaging techniques in the diagnosis of a brain tumor.

Angiogram: It is also an imaging technique. In this test, a dye is injected into the bloodstream. If a tumor is present, then the image may show the tumor or blood vessels that are filling the tumor.

Neurologic exam: This test includes testing of hearing, alertness, vision, muscle strength, coordination, & reflexes.

Spinal tap: In this test, a sample of cerebrospinal fluid is collected with the help of a long thin needle. This technique is known as lumbar puncture.

Treatments for Brain Tumour:

Depending upon the type, stage, condition, and position of the tumors, doctors may suggest the following treatments:

• Surgery: It is the first step in the treatment of both benign & primary malignant brain tumors and is done on the patient to remove the maximum tumor so as to sustain neurological function

• Radiotherapy: In this process, cells are exposed to high-energy beams of radiation.

• Chemotherapy: In this treatment, anti-cancer drugs are supplied to the body to kill cancer cells.

• Steroids: These are frequently used for the treatment of brain tumors.

• Ventricular peritoneal shunt: This procedure is used to drain excess fluid from inside the brain.

As per the NHP data, the majority of patients suffering from brain tumor die within 9-12 months and less than 3% survive more than 3 years. So, it is important to create awareness among people about a brain tumor. Share this article to spread awareness among people.

