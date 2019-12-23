Farmer's Day: The Birthday of Chaudhary Charan Singh

India- Land of Farmers

Farmers are the strength of the country. India rejoices Farmers Day in the remembrance of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the ex-Prime Minister. He was principally a farmer and his individual way of life was exceptionally plain.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was a lad of the soil and has done various deeds to enhance the scenario of Indian agriculture. His short continuance at the pinnacle has showcased a swing of agricultural reforms and policies introduced in India. Charan Singh’s farmer background assisted him to comprehend the actual constraints of the farmer and he contributed a lot to support them.

Chaudhary Charan Singh is attributed to invent and execute the well-known Zamindari Abolition Act. His ardent petition and compelling personality unified all the farmers against the landlords and moneylenders. He was even a very efficient author and expressed his feelings on farmers and their issues and remedies. Charan Singh died on 29 May 1987.

Kisan Divas is appreciated for his precious services for the farmers of our nation. The entire country rejoices Farmer's day. Farmers and people of rural society held agricultural concerts, celebrations and pay reverence to their adored leader. Fresh policies related to farming, agriculture, seeds, etc are even declared by the government.

How is the day Celebrated?

1. The government announces fresh policies for the benefit of the farmers.



2. Kisan seminars are arranged at the divisional, district and block levels.

3. Agricultural officers and agriculture scientists educate the newest data to the farmers in such functions.

4. The farmers' seminars are conducted at various agriculture science venues and agriculture knowledge venues

5. The district rural development firm conducts seminars, fests, and exhibitions on several factors of agriculture and rural development.



6. The farmers are educated about agriculture insurance schemes.

The government of India is making various schemes to uplift the economic condition of the farmers but unfortunately, the results are not visible yet.

National Consumers Right Day 2019: All you need to know



List of Important Schemes launched by the Modi Government