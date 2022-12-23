National Farmer’s Day 2022: Why is Farmer’s Day or Kisan Diwas celebrated on December 23?

In India, Kisan Divas is another name for National Farmers Day in India. Every year on December 23, the birthdate of Choudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India, Farmer's Day is observed.

Why national farmers day is celebrated?

India is an agricultural nation. The day is observed to recognize and thank all responsible farmers for their contributions to society. Farmers are also the foundation of India's economy and a major factor in rural prosperity.

The majority of India's rural population, which accounts for 20% of the country's GDP, is dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods, making up nearly 50% of the population. Given that India is a nation of villages and agriculture, the tenth Indian government decided to designate Choudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary as Kisan Diwas in 2001 to honor his contributions to the agricultural industry and the welfare of farmers. Since that time, December 23 has been observed as National Farmers' Day. To raise awareness of the value of farmers and their contribution to the economy, various awareness campaigns and drives are held on this day across the nation.

What is the importance of National Farmer’s Day 2022?

The purpose of National Farmers Day is to honor the commitment and sacrifice of farmers. It is also thought to increase public awareness of the need to protect the social and economic well-being of farmers. On this day, the government focuses on giving farmers the most recent agricultural knowledge so they can boost their yield.

About Chaudhary Charan Singh

As India's fifth prime minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh is remembered for his efforts to improve conditions for farmers all over the nation. He was a pioneer in agriculture and put forth a number of policies to better a lot of Indian farmers. He was born in Noorpur in 1902 to a Jat couple.

Chaudhary During his brief time as the nation's prime minister, Charan Singh toiled tirelessly for the advancement of farmers. Throughout his life, Singh published a number of books in addition:

Under his direction, the Debt Redemption Bill 1939 was drafted and completed. The bill's purpose was to protect the rural population from moneylenders.

He led the UP in its efforts to overthrow the Zamindari system while serving as the country's minister of agriculture in 1952.

He introduced the Land Holding Act, of 1960, which aimed to lower the cap on land holdings and make it consistent across the State.

On December 23, 1978, he founded the Kisan Trust, an organization that was neither political nor profit-oriented. The trust's mission was to instill a sense of community and anti-injustice sentiment among India's rural population.

In order to commemorate National Farmer's Day, a variety of events are planned, including programs, debates, seminars, quiz contests, discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and functions.

