Chaudhary Charan Singh Biography: Early Life, Education, Political Career, Works and Contributions, Legacy, and More

Chaudhary Charan Singh Biography: He was born on 23rd December and his birth anniversary is observed as National Farmers Day annually. He was born in Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh to a middle-class peasant family. He served as the fifth Prime Minister of India from 28 July 1979 to 14 January 1980. Historians and people refer to him as the 'Champion of India's peasants'.

Chaudhary Charan Singh: Key Facts

Born: 23 December 1902 Place of Birth: Noorpur, India Died: 29 May 1987 Place of Death: New Delhi, India Father: Mir Singh Mother: Netra Kaur Spouse: Gayatri Devi Political Affiliations: Indian National Congress, Janata Party Title/Office: Prime Minister (1979-1980), India Alma mater: Agra University

Chaudhary Charan Singh: Early Life and Education

His father was Mir Singh, a self- cultivating tenant peasant, and his mother was Netra Kaur. He was the eldest of five children. His family moved from one village to another within the Meerut district, for suitable land for a settled agricultural life. In 1922, they found it in village Bhadaula.

He did his schooling at Jani Khurd village. He completed his Matriculation from the Government High School in 1919. In 1923, he completed his BSc from Agra College and MA in History in 1925. He was also trained in law. He practiced civil law in Ghaziabad. In 1929, he joined Indian National Congress and chose a full-time political career.

Throughout his life, he worked towards the upliftment of peasants and their families. The values associated with him are hard work, independence, and uncompromising honesty. He went to jail several times for Indian Independence.

READ| Explained: What is the procedure to repeal a law in India?

Chaudhary Charan Singh: Political Journey and his major works

In 1937, he was first elected to the U.P. Legislative Assembly from Chhaprauli. He represented the constituency in 1946, 1952, 1962, and 1967.

In 1946, he became Parliamentary Secretary in Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's Government. He worked in several departments including Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice, Information, etc.

He was appointed Cabinet Minister in the state in June 1951 and given charge of the Departments of Justice and Information.

In 1952, he then took over as the Minister for Revenue and Agriculture in the Cabinet of Dr. Sampurnanand.

In 1959, he resigned, and at that time he was holding charge of the Department of Revenue and Transport.

In 1960, he was also the Minister for Home and Agriculture in Shri C.B. Gupta's Ministry.

From1962-63, he served as Minister for Agriculture and Forests in Smt. Sucheta Kriplani's Ministry.

In 1965, he gave up the Department of Agriculture and assumed charge of the Local Self- government department in 1966.

After the split of Congress, he again became the Chief Minister of the U.P for the second time in February 1970 with the support of the Congress Party. On 2 October 1970, President's rule was imposed in the state.

He served Uttar Pradesh and won a reputation as a hard taskmaster who would not tolerate inefficiency, nepotism, and corruption in the administration.

In U.P, he was the chief architect of land reforms and took leading part in the formulation and finalisation of the Department Redemption Bill in 1939. This brought great relief to debtors.

He also played an instrumental role in bringing about the Land Holding Act in 1960 with the purpose of lowering the ceiling on land holdings to make it uniform throughout the state.

He was a staunch believer in social justice and gained confidence that he enjoyed among millions of peasants.



READ| Farm Laws 2020: Everything you need to know about the new agriculture reforms in India

Chaudhary Charan Singh: Books written by him

He led a simple life and like reading and writing. He penned various books and pamphlets including Abolition of Zamindari’, ‘Co-operative Farming X-rayed’, ‘India’s Poverty and its Solution’, ‘Peasant Proprietorship or Land to the Workers’ and ‘Prevention of Division of Holdings Below a Certain Minimum’.

Chaudhary Charan Singh: Legacy

He took a leading part in the formulation and finalisation of the Department Redemption Bill 1939. It brought great relief to rural debtors.

He was instrumental in bringing about the Land Holding Act of 1960. It lowers the ceiling on land holdings to make it uniform throughout the state.

His birthday is observed as Kisan Diwas or National Farmer's Day in India on 23 December.

READ| Manasa Varanasi Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Height, Weight, Education, Career and More