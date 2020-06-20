6th International Yoga Day 2020: Check what's new in this year

International Yoga Day 2020: This year, 6th International Yoga Day will be celebrated on 21 June. 'My Life My Yoga' is a unique video blog competition which was announced by the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) along with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) in 2020 for yoga. The participants have to make a 3 minutes video of performing yoga 'asanas'. The contest was started on 1 June and videos submission date from 15 June was extended by the MoA and ICCR which coincide with the International Yoga Day 21st June, 2020.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on 21 June to raise awareness worldwide about the benefits of Yoga in daily life. Yoga brings balance between body, soul and mind. It helps us to understand the purpose of life and how to survive in the changing environment. "PM Narendra Modi at Jharkhand capital Ranchi urged people "We should make efforts to take yoga from cities to villages and tribal areas. Yoga is above religion, caste, colour, gender and region, it is above everything,"

Yoga is an ancient practice which brings together physical, mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind. Yoga is a form of exercise that is performed through diet, breathing and physical posture. Since five years, International Yoga Day is celebrated annually. International Yoga Day is also known as World Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day 2020: Theme

The 6th International Yoga Day 2020 theme is 'Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home'.

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action". In the United Nation, it will be celebrated a day before that is on 20 June, 2019 with 'Yoga with Gurus' and followed by a panel of discussion on 21 June.

Climate Action theme focuses on the way how yoga can help us to solve the problem of climate change and also it brings a lot more benefits to the lives of people. It is necessary to work towards climate change. The sense of respect for mother earth overcomes regular yoga practitioners that will help people to act in a certain way at home and working environment to work and build a better future.

The theme of International Yoga Day 2018 was “Yoga for Peace”.

The Theme of International Yoga Day 2017 was “Yoga For Health”.

The Theme of International Yoga Day 2016 was “Connect the Youth”.

The Theme of International Yoga Day 2015 was “Yoga For Harmony And Peace”.

International Yoga Day: History



Source: www. yogadaycelebration.com

The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means ‘to join’/to unite’. On 11 December, 2014, United Nations General Assembly declared to celebrate International Yoga Day on 21st June every year by resolution 69/131. It was declared by the call of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he addressed United Nation General Assembly on 27 September, 2014 and asks for adopting 21st June as an International Yoga Day to get all the benefits of yoga to the people around the world. No doubt in Indian history, the declaration of International Yoga Day is a great and pride moment.

Finally, it was declared on 11 December, 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly. First time in the history it happened that the initiative of any country has been proposed and implemented by the UN within 90 days. Sam Kutesa, President of UN General Assembly, announced to celebrate the International Yoga Day on June 21 and more than 170 countries supported the Yoga Day proposal. From this it came into light that people also know about the benefits of yoga, some of which are visible and some are invisible.

Let us tell you that the resolution was adopted under the Global Health and Foreign Policy by the General Assembly in order to provide an approach towards the health and well-being.

Do you know why our PM Narendra Modi has suggested 21st June as International Yoga Day because 21st June is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere has much significance in different parts of the world?

International Yoga Day: Events

Various events will be organised all over the world on International Yoga Day, where people from different places gather to practice yoga. In India also, several events will be organised. In pre-decided places, people with gather in the morning and practice yoga under the guidance of trained yoga teachers and spread awareness about its benefit on health and environment.

In various schools and colleges, several yoga practice sessions are organised. Prime Minister will also distribute Yoga Awards 2019. On 21st June, 2019 a special sale of yoga essentials like mats, tees etc. will be organised at Friends of Meditation, Naraina, New Delhi. But in 2020, the celebration will be at home with family members and online due to COVID-19 pandemic.

How pre-Aryan symbol ‘Swastika’ is older than 11000 years?

International Yoga Day 2020: Celebrations in India



Source: www.euronews.com

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of the International Yoga Day 2020 goes online, a virtual event. Yoga will be practiced at home with family members.

On 21 June International Yoga Day 2019, PM Narendra Modi will perform Yoga in Ranchi, Jharkhand with 18,000 participants including Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Ministers and senior officials of the state. World Yoga Day event will be celebrated at Prabhat Tara ground in the morning.

On 21 June, 2018 at Dehradun in Uttarakhand, International Day of Yoga was celebrated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with around 55,000 enthusiasts performed Yoga.

On 21 June ,2017 at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, International Day of Yoga was celebrated where other new records were created. People from around 150 countries participated and the number of participants was up to 51,000.

On 21 June, 2016, the AYUSH Ministry organized an event "The National Event of Mass Yoga Demonstration", at Chandigarh, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other people participated.

On 21 June, 2015, the Indian Prime Minister and around 36,000 people had celebrated the first International Day of Yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi. 21 yoga mudras or yoga postures for 35 minutes was performed there.

The ceremony had established two Guinness World Records: the first to be the largest yoga class and secondly the largest number of nationalities from 84 countries participated in the event. This award was presented to the Ministry of AYUSH and received by AYUSH minister Shripad Yesso Naik.

International Yoga Day: Significance



Source: www.hongkong-desi.com

- Yoga helps to maintain a balance between oneself and the environment.

- Yoga acts as an aid to one's health.

- Yoga brings a balance between body, soul and mind.

- It helps us to deal with several problems, worries etc.

- By regular practice of yoga, an individual can rid from health-related problems.

- Yoga promotes self-healing.

- Enhance personal power.

- Increases self-awareness

- Removes toxins from the body.

- Remove negative thoughts from the mind.

- Reduces stress and tension in the physical body.

- The person feels rejuvenated and energised.

- Yoga gives the power to control body and mind.

- Yoga increases flexibility.

- It improves brain function.

- Yoga helps in reducing weight.

- Lowers the risk of heart diseases etc.

Some interesting facts about Yoga

- The father of yoga is known as Maharshi Patanjali who compiled 195 Yoga Sutras that became the foundation of Yoga philosophy.

- Some scholars believed yoga incorporated elements from the Stone Age. As in the Stone Age, Shamanism was prevalent and is a healing practice connected to nature. Yoga is not derived from Shamanism but the two have similar features.

- On 21 June, 2015 at International Yoga Day, the Indian Postal Service released a stamp for yoga which has an outline of a seated yogi with the Anjali Mudra overhead.

- Yoga is originated in India and is the oldest physical disciplines. Yoga is over 5000 years old.

- Light on Yoga: Yoga Dipika is an English bestselling book written by B.K.S Iyengar.

- The world's oldest yoga teacher is Bette Calman (85 years old) according to the Guinness World Records.

No doubt the regular practice of yoga will transform and broadens the perspective of life. It is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition which is around 5000 years old. Yoga is not only about exercise and about various asana but also help to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. Let us celebrate together International Yoga Day, not only practicing yoga for one day but to make a part of life. this year celebrate International Yoga at home with the family members.

